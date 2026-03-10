Paris-Nice stage 3 LIVE - GC set for shake-up in team time trial

The GC action gets underway with a 23.5km team time trial

Team Picnic Postnl&#039;s riders compete during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 23.5 km team time-trial between Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire and Pouilly-sur-Loire, on March 10, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Visma-Lease a Bike, by contrast, are keeping their men mostly together. Only now does their first, Zingle, drop off.

UAE's strategy seems to be to burn through riders in fast intervals. They're down to just two riders as they near the finish - just Soler and McNulty.

Soudal-QuickStep are riding, with a team full of powerful classics men, pls spindly climber Valentin Paret-Peintre.

NEW FASTEST TIME - JAYCO-ALULA

Slight issue for UAE as the rider following Soler lost his wheel. In team time trials cohesion is crucial, and such incidents can lose both time and momentum.

Movistar are the lastest team to start, hoping to do a good ride on behalf of their leader Iván Romeo.

No surprise at the first time check as UAE Team Emirates - XRG set the new fastest time, 8 seconds better than Jayco.