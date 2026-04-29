Tour de Romandie: Tadej Pogačar sprints to stage 1 win and race lead from small breakaway in first climbing test

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) collected his fifth victory of the season on his seventh day of racing in 2026, winning stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie and moving into the overall lead of the race.

Having placed sixth in Tuesday’s opening prologue, Pogačar returned to winning ways on Wednesday’s opening road stage, which featured the first mountain he has scaled in competition in 2026.

The world champion attacked and ripped up the field on that climb over Ovronnaz and although he didn’t launch into one of his long-range solo raids, he was able to triumph in a four-man sprint down in the valley in Martigny.

Article continues below

Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was second in that sprint, just ahead of Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), with Jørgen Nordhagen (Visma-Lease a Bike) the final member across the line.

Just 20 seconds later, after what was a tense 23km run along the valley to finish the stage, Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) led a dozen-rider chase group over the line, which included dropped GC hopefuls such as Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

"The last 23km was headwind and to try to do something would be very stupid," Pogačar said, referencing the flat run along the valley that followed the descent of Ovronnaz and explaining why he perhaps rode within himself on that climb.

Martinez was impressive in going with him, and Lipowitz soon got on terms after his teammate Primož Roglič attempted to follow immediately but faded quickly. Nordhagen gave chase alone and only made contact in the valley, with the quartet managing to stay away despite seeing their lead shrink from a minute to 15 seconds inside the final kilometre.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I was happy to have two young eager guys to pull with me, they did super good job, they were super strong," said Pogačar. He hadn't counted up wrong; rather, Lipowitz was not included in that praise; the German was a passenger who refused to share any workload as Red Bull leaned on Roglič's presence in the group behind.

That group very nearly came roaring back into it. Having started the valley slog a minute behind, the 12 riders worked well together and could see the leaders just 15 seconds in front as they entered the final kilometre. And when Martinez and Nordhagen then suddenly decided to join Lipowitz in the passenger seat, it looked like it could all come back together.

But Pogačar, though not hiding his frustration, shouldered the responsibility in keeping the pace up heading towards the home straight, and kicked comfortably clear before raising an arm emphatically in the sky.