Prototype Dura Ace wheels, an updated Canyon Aeroad frame and unreleased tyres from Specialized and Michelin - Opening Weekend tech gallery

Opening Weekend has arrived, and the Spring Classics are finally upon us as one of the most exciting periods of racing on the professional cycling calendar kicks off.

Racing this year has happened under cloudless skies or on dry Spanish roads, but there’s something about heading back to Northern Europe for the start of the Spring Classics, which surely stirs the soul of even the most stoic cycling fans.

This year, I’ve created one big gallery from both of the Opening Weekend races, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which takes place first on Saturday, and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, which takes place the following day. This year, grey skies and light rain made it truly feel like Classics weather for Omloop, and it brightened up a touch for Kuurne.

I toured the pits on both days, looking for new and interesting tech. Mens Omloop winner Mathieu van der Poel was riding at the very least an updated Canyon Aeroad, most teams were running 30mm tyres, and some were actually sealing their tyre sidewalls, which I haven’t seen before. Meanwhile, Cofidis had some very interesting looking 3D-printed derailleur hangers for their Campagnolo Super Record equipment.

There's some good stuff here that sets the scene for the tech to come in the Classics. I got my elbows out to get a closer look at the prototype Dura Ace wheels that Alpecin are using, and spotted a lone pair of prototype Michelin tyres over at Modern Adventure. One thing I didn't see much of was anything smaller than a 30mm tyre; 30's and 32's were the order of the day.

The Classics are now here. I hope you enjoy our first tech gallery of the year from them.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

We start at Omloop, in the vast hangar on the side of the velodrome in Ghent. This is Arnauld De Lie’s Orbea Orca Aero; he may have drawn the short straw here; my hunch is that he started with this camera and removed it as he progressed into the race. No pro would want this on their bars.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Lotto–Intermarché are very keen on stem-mounted fuelling notes. I didn’t see many other teams with nutrition plans like this. Fuelling is clearly important to the team during the races.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

The aero Orbea Orca has a deep, aggressive head tube, spot the healthy spacer stack for a pro bike, this is a key theme from Opening Weekend.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

The team also had some neat aero 3d printed computer mounts this year. More teams are doing this now; last year, it mainly seemed to be UAE.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Here’s a close-up of the nutrition plan, that is a healthy amount of carbs. Try it on your next five-hour ride.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Get yourself over the Bosberg, and the finish isn’t far away.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Separate bars and stems used to be very rare; I saw quite a few this year. This feels like a rider still finding their position to me.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

And then there was this monster belonging to Mathias Norsgaard, it's not pretty, but it seems to work for him.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Here are the unreleased Bontrager wheels the team has been using. I took a good look at the hubs. The rim of this one looks like it’s had a good ding to me.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Here are the silver hubs with ‘RSL’ on them, which stands for Race Shop Limited in Bontrager / Trek speak. This could well be a new addition to the Aeolus wheel range.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

The wheels have carbon spokes, and I spotted the Vonoa brand name, a Chinese brand whose spokes can be found on several brands' wheels.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Lidl-Trek signed a deal with Gatorade at the start of the year. The Madone is more aero with these bottles fitted, spot the '30' written on the rear, which I assume is the carbohydrate amount in the drink mix.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Lidl-Trek use these aftermarket disc lockrings to save weight.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Another 3D-printed computer mount, this time from Dutch company Leap components.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Lidl-Trek kicked off the SRAM 1X13 Red XPLR use this time last year, and now a lot of teams seem to have followed suit. They had fitted K-Edge chain catchers for extra security, which SRAM recommends.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Rose Rockets switched to SRAM groupsets from Shimano over the winter; they had a mix of double and 1X chainsets, but I think the riders' race bikes all had SRAM Red XPLR fitted.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Here's a 1X Red chainset; the team developed a custom Wolf Tooth chain catcher to go with its Rose frames.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

This rider stopped to sign some autographs for some young fans. There were a lot of young cycling fans at Kuurne Brussel Kuurne in particular. The sport is alive and well in Belgium.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here’s the bike that everyone was talking about or trying to spot at the beginning of the year. The new SuperSix Evo, these new Cannondale bars were designed specifically for the bike.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

The Gen 5 SuperSix is slightly lighter and faster than the old one, though nearly every frame tube shape has been updated and changed.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

I liked this custom EF race number holder, and several teams had cool custom ones.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Van Rysel RCR-F machines look super agressive in the flesh, there's loads of deep, wide tube profiles, and that includes the Deda handlebars.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

It was dim in places in the Omloop hanger; the lights of the team cars illuminated certain bikes depending on where they were. Note the thru axle lever here to help with faster wheel changes in the event of a flat.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here’s the brand new 3D printed Fizik Arione, which launched just a few days before Opening Weekend. The Arione name has been around for a very long time now.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This is a lot of spacers, even for a pro. This is one of the Flanders-Baloise Eddy Merckx badged bikes, which are actually Ridley Falcon RS models; Ridley owns the Merckx name these days.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The team was using 32mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres and inner tubes. I’ve got a lot of time for this setup.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here’s one of the as-yet-unreleased 32mm Specialized Turbo Cotton tyres. This size of Cotton isn’t currently available on the brand's website. There was some interesting stuff going on with Bora’s tyres.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Several of the tyres had a clear, silicone-like coating on the sidewalls that overlapped slightly with the tread. One of the mechanics I asked told me it was for protection.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)