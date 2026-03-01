Prototype Dura Ace wheels, an updated Canyon Aeroad frame and unreleased tyres from Specialized and Michelin - Opening Weekend tech gallery

An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Opening Weekend has arrived, and the Spring Classics are finally upon us as one of the most exciting periods of racing on the professional cycling calendar kicks off.
Racing this year has happened under cloudless skies or on dry Spanish roads, but there’s something about heading back to Northern Europe for the start of the Spring Classics, which surely stirs the soul of even the most stoic cycling fans.
This year, I’ve created one big gallery from both of the Opening Weekend races, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which takes place first on Saturday, and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, which takes place the following day. This year, grey skies and light rain made it truly feel like Classics weather for Omloop, and it brightened up a touch for Kuurne.
I toured the pits on both days, looking for new and interesting tech. Mens Omloop winner Mathieu van der Poel was riding at the very least an updated Canyon Aeroad, most teams were running 30mm tyres, and some were actually sealing their tyre sidewalls, which I haven’t seen before. Meanwhile, Cofidis had some very interesting looking 3D-printed derailleur hangers for their Campagnolo Super Record equipment.
There's some good stuff here that sets the scene for the tech to come in the Classics. I got my elbows out to get a closer look at the prototype Dura Ace wheels that Alpecin are using, and spotted a lone pair of prototype Michelin tyres over at Modern Adventure. One thing I didn't see much of was anything smaller than a 30mm tyre; 30's and 32's were the order of the day.
The Classics are now here. I hope you enjoy our first tech gallery of the year from them.