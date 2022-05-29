Wheelies, giant flags, selfie sticks - Van der Poel soaks up Giro atmosphere
By Patrick Fletcher published
Dutchman entertains himself and the fans on the Passo Fedaia
Mathieu van der Poel reaches the end of his first full Grand Tour on Sunday, and has clearly been keen to squeeze every ounce of enjoyment out of the 2022 Giro d'Italia.
The Dutchman won the opening stage in Hungary and wore the leader's pink jersey for three stages, and has been a consistently active presence ever since.
As the race has grown increasingly mountainous, he has infiltrated numerous breakaways, even going remarkably close to victory in Lavarone on stage 17. When not out the front, however, he has been having fun off the back, doing wheelies and high-fiving fans on the final climbs of almost all recent stages.
He first performed the stunt in Turin on stage 14, and was at it again on the Valico di Santa Cristina on the brutal stage 16. On Saturday, on the final climb of the final mountain stage, having already been in the breakaway, he was entertaining the fans once again.
On Passo Fedaia - also known as the Marmolada - Van der Poel was seen performing a one-handed wheelie, holding it for a long stretch up the steep climb.
A little later, he was involved in further antics when Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) grabbed a giant Colombian flag from a roadside spectator and started poking riders. Van der Poel smiled as his compatriot continued up the mountain waving the flag.
On the same climb, still alongside Eenkhoorn, Van der Poel took a selfie stick from a spectator and started filming, giving the fan some footage that'll be worth its weight in gold. At the top, Van der Poel reportedly spent time signing autographs for young fans.
While the race lead was swapping hands in dramatic scenes up the mountain, the videos below show the fun that is often to be had at the back of the race.
Van der Poel made his Grand Tour debut at last year's Tour de France, also winning a stage and wearing the leader's jersey, but he pulled out after a week. He'll ride the Giro's final time trial on Sunday to complete the first three-week race of his career.
🇮🇹 #GiroGoodnight! 🤗pic.twitter.com/qnDkjjd6uLMay 28, 2022
¿Alguna vez un corredor extranjero ondeo de lado a lado la bandera de tu país en plena etapa del giro de Italia? Pues no, nunca los vas a sentir, aquí el único caso @PascalEenkhoorn @mathieuvdpoel 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/nYBytGFTKYMay 29, 2022
Spreken we hier nou van een wielrenner of een vlogger? #dtv pic.twitter.com/md4Hkwu1OEMay 28, 2022
🚴🇮🇹 | Sorry... maar er is nog meer moois van Van der Poel. MVDP stopte vlak na een zware klim om een handtekening uit te delen aan kleine grote fans! 😎😎 #Giro pic.twitter.com/DJNTDybu8hMay 29, 2022
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
