Giro d'Italia stage 10 - Live coverage

López apologies to Oomen after bidon incident on Blockhaus Spaniard remains narrowly in lead after a gutsy defence of pink jersey

Sam Oomen and Juan Pedro López talk at the rear of the peloton.

Now the gap is up to 5:30. Nothing going on.

171km to go 4:15 for the break now.

Here's a shot of the peloton early on during the stage because why not. (Image credit: LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images)

Alpecin-Fenix have two men up front in the peloton. Lotto Soudal also have two up there. They're riding along pretty slowly at the moment.

174km to go Three minutes for the three breakaway riders now.

Only around 80km left to run until the riders hit the first hills of the stage. Should be thrilling.

1:15 now. It looks like the battle for the break is all over.

180km to go 45 seconds to the leading trio.

The front of the peloton is spread across the road so it looks like that's that.

Now back up to 28 seconds as the attacking stops.

Lotto Soudal are still marking moves at the front. They're not placing anybody in the moves, so are clearly hoping to let a move go and then ride for Caleb Ewan later on.

183km to go That upping of the pace has brought the breakaway trio back to within 15 seconds.

Yet more riders attempting to get away. Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) is at the front of the peloton.

Kudus didn't make it across.

The gap is edging up now as the peloton slows a little. 25 seconds now.

188km to go De Marchi, Bais and Naesen have around 10-12 seconds on the peloton.

Yes, EF Education-EasyPost are actually racing the Giro d'Italia if you were wondering. It's hard to think of a less visible team so far in the race, despite their special edition kits.

Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost) attacks now.

Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën) also up front.

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) among those having a go at the moment.

193km to go Lotto Soudal are controlling things at the front.

Attacks going from the start.

195km to go The flag drops and the stage is underway!

One of the biggest stories of the past few days was Wilco Kelderman blaming his disc brakes for his massive time loss on Blockhaus. The Dutchman lost almost 11 minutes on the stage after two bike changes due to broken spokes. Bora-Hansgrohe bike supplier Specialized and wheel supplier Roval have today both denied that their products were to blame (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

A 9.4km roll-out through the neutral zone today.

Here's a reminder of the GC standings this morning, provided by FirstCycling

The riders roll out to start stage 10!

We're moments away from the start of the stage now.

The first week of the Giro d'Italia hasn't exactly been a thrill ride so far. Highlights have included Van der Poel vs Girmay on several stages, Simon Yates' surprise TT win, the breakaway final in Potenza, and the GC battle on Blockhaus. The upcoming second week (well, the next five days towards the Alps) is split between hilly and flat stages, so likely breakaway or sprint days. Stage 14 might be the only day to tempt any GC contenders into making a move. Here are our five questions ahead of the Giro's second week (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Elsewhere, it's López in pink and white (though João Almeida will be wearing the latter), and Arnaud Démare in the ciclamino points jersey.

We have a new top climber today as Diego Rosa dons the blue jersey for the first time. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The riders head straight up the Adriatic coast from Pescara today before heading inland at Civitanova Marche for the hilly section of the stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The riders will tackle three fourth-category climbs along the way, though there are plenty of uncategorised climbs along the way, too. It's a tough second half of the stage.

It's set to be a pretty quiet first half of the stage today, with a very flat start to the stage before the hills kick in after the 100km mark.

The riders are set to set off at the start in around 25 minutes' time.