Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 10 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
A hilly day out as the peloton reaches the halfway mark of the race
2022 Giro d'Italia race hub
Five questions for the second week of the Giro d'Italia
Joe Dombrowski's Giro diary - It's the peloton that decides
Philippa York analysis: The Giro has been fascinating so far and can only get better
How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming
Race notes
Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) remains in race lead by 12 seconds
Van der Poel and Girmay expected to be among the favourites on a hilly stage
Break: Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech)
López apologies to Oomen after bidon incident on Blockhaus
Spaniard remains narrowly in lead after a gutsy defence of pink jersey
Sam Oomen and Juan Pedro López talk at the rear of the peloton.
Now the gap is up to 5:30. Nothing going on.
171km to go
4:15 for the break now.
Here's a shot of the peloton early on during the stage because why not.
Alpecin-Fenix have two men up front in the peloton. Lotto Soudal also have two up there. They're riding along pretty slowly at the moment.
174km to go
Three minutes for the three breakaway riders now.
Only around 80km left to run until the riders hit the first hills of the stage. Should be thrilling.
1:15 now. It looks like the battle for the break is all over.
180km to go
45 seconds to the leading trio.
The front of the peloton is spread across the road so it looks like that's that.
Now back up to 28 seconds as the attacking stops.
Lotto Soudal are still marking moves at the front. They're not placing anybody in the moves, so are clearly hoping to let a move go and then ride for Caleb Ewan later on.
183km to go
That upping of the pace has brought the breakaway trio back to within 15 seconds.
Yet more riders attempting to get away. Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) is at the front of the peloton.
Kudus didn't make it across.
The gap is edging up now as the peloton slows a little. 25 seconds now.
188km to go
De Marchi, Bais and Naesen have around 10-12 seconds on the peloton.
Yes, EF Education-EasyPost are actually racing the Giro d'Italia if you were wondering. It's hard to think of a less visible team so far in the race, despite their special edition kits.
Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost) attacks now.
Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën) also up front.
Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) among those having a go at the moment.
193km to go
Lotto Soudal are controlling things at the front.
Attacks going from the start.
195km to go
The flag drops and the stage is underway!
One of the biggest stories of the past few days was Wilco Kelderman blaming his disc brakes for his massive time loss on Blockhaus. The Dutchman lost almost 11 minutes on the stage after two bike changes due to broken spokes.
Bora-Hansgrohe bike supplier Specialized and wheel supplier Roval have today both denied that their products were to blame
A 9.4km roll-out through the neutral zone today.
Here's a reminder of the GC standings this morning, provided by FirstCycling
The riders roll out to start stage 10!
We're moments away from the start of the stage now.
The first week of the Giro d'Italia hasn't exactly been a thrill ride so far. Highlights have included Van der Poel vs Girmay on several stages, Simon Yates' surprise TT win, the breakaway final in Potenza, and the GC battle on Blockhaus.
The upcoming second week (well, the next five days towards the Alps) is split between hilly and flat stages, so likely breakaway or sprint days. Stage 14 might be the only day to tempt any GC contenders into making a move.
Elsewhere, it's López in pink and white (though João Almeida will be wearing the latter), and Arnaud Démare in the ciclamino points jersey.
We have a new top climber today as Diego Rosa dons the blue jersey for the first time.
The riders head straight up the Adriatic coast from Pescara today before heading inland at Civitanova Marche for the hilly section of the stage.
The riders will tackle three fourth-category climbs along the way, though there are plenty of uncategorised climbs along the way, too. It's a tough second half of the stage.
It's set to be a pretty quiet first half of the stage today, with a very flat start to the stage before the hills kick in after the 100km mark.
The riders are set to set off at the start in around 25 minutes' time.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 10 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia.
We're almost the halfway mark of the race and the riders will be tackling a stage of two halves on the 195km run from Ancona to Jesi today – a flat opening 100km followed by a more challenging, hilly 95km.
