Giro d'Italia stage 20 - Live coverage

Race notes

- Final mountain stage of the Giro sees the riders hit the Dolomites

- San Pellegrino, Pordoi, and Fedaia passes on the menu ahead of final-day TT

- Carapaz and Hindley separated by 3 seconds in battle for pink, Landa 3rd at 1:05