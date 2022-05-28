Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 20 - Live coverage
By Clara Beard published
Final mountain stage sees the GC battle head into the Dolomites
Race notes
- Final mountain stage of the Giro sees the riders hit the Dolomites
- San Pellegrino, Pordoi, and Fedaia passes on the menu ahead of final-day TT
- Carapaz and Hindley separated by 3 seconds in battle for pink, Landa 3rd at 1:05
We're almost 10km in and there's still no breakaway established. The peloton has fanned out across the road and it's looking nervous already.
And the two have been quickly brought back. The peloton is strung out along the road, waiting for the next attack.
And Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech) has bridged across, but the peloton isn't giving up just yet.
And already we have a rider off the front, it's Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) who has a few metres.
And we have an official start to the penultimate stage! The Giro d'Italia is up for grabs today.
So we have three huge climbs ahead and a huge battle for GC. Richard Carapaz (IGD) is just three seconds ahead of Jai Hindley (BOH) and Mikel Landa (TBV) is third at just over a minute down.
Today the riders have 4.1km of neutralisation before they see the flag drop for the real start. We can expect another big fight for the breakaway.
It's the last chance to make an impression in the Dolomites and the remaining riders in this race know what's at stake.
The riders are just finishing up their final pre-race interviews and call ups and about to begin rolling through neutral.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia.
It's the final mountain stage of the race and the riders head into the Dolomites, taking on the Passo San Pellegrino, Passo Pordoi, and Passo Fedaia over 168km of racing.
