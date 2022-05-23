Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 15 highlights - Video

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) took stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, with the Italian attacking the day's breakaway to finish alone on the Cogne summit finish. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) came third on the day.

A large breakaway emerged early on in the 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne that included 20-plus riders, but none were a threat in the overall classification

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the race on behalf of maglia rosa Richard Carapaz, who was involved in an early-race crash but managed to get back on his bike with out any time loss.

Carapaz leads the general classification by seven seconds ahead of Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 30 seconds ahead of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates).

