Tadej Pogačar the clear favourite at his first stage race of the year – Analysing the Tour de Romandie contenders

Oscar Onley, Tadej Pogačar, and Florian Lipowitz are among the contenders at the Tour de Romandie

We may only be a day out of the Spring Classics, but the cycling calendar moves on quickly, and it's back to WorldTour stage racing on Tuesday with the start of the six-day Tour de Romandie, headlined by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Coming so close to the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland is usually a race for the riders on track for the Tour de France and often marks the early start of the Tour build-up. It follows Itzulia Basque Country and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, so it often sees two different types of Tour riders converge for the first time: those who have committed their spring to stage racing, and those who were off doing the Classics.

This year, the Tour de Romandie route kicks off with a 3.2km pan flat time trial, and then very little flat for the rest of the week, with the following five road stages featuring between 2,100 and 3,500m of climbing.

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Several of the stages can be counted as medium mountain or hilly stages, with only one summit finish, which leaves them open to a lot of different outcomes, and opportunities abound for breakaway specialists and non-GC climbers – even those not going for the overall win can be hopeful of a stage victory here.

The GC will be decided on the final two stages, which each pack in three and a half thousand metres of elevation and category-1 climbs. The race's only summit finish comes at the end of the very last day, where the peloton will climb 14.3km up to the 1,300m altitude at Leysin.

One look at the start list will very quickly reveal to you one clear favourite in Pogačar, who is riding Romandie for the first time this year in a slight change to his usual Tour build-up, but the lack of longer climbs and abundance of punchier, opportunistic stages could play into the hands of his rivals. They have plenty of chances to try to get the jump on him, instead of just praying they survive in the mountains.

Challenging the Slovenian will be the likes of established GC riders Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers) and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), plus some younger and newer riders who have been impressing so far this spring and look primed for a big step up.

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With just 24 hours until the prologue gets underway in Villars-sur-Glâne, here are Cyclingnews' picks for the GC contenders at the Tour de Romandie.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Tadej Pogačar celebrates as he wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has only raced five one-day races so far in 2026, and indeed hasn't done a stage race since the Tour de France, but he's Tadej Pogačar, so he's still the out-and-out favourite for Romandie this week as he starts to try and tick off the one-week races he hasn't won before. In fact, he has never even started Romandie, but again, that just doesn't matter. He's Tadej Pogačar.

He'll start the prologue on Tuesday fresh off his fourth Liège victory, and with four wins from his five race days so far, the only miss being his defeat at Paris-Roubaix. With his standard approach of a racing-light programme heading into the summer, we're yet to see him in a stage race in 2026, so we haven't seen him take on any longer climbs or mountains this year. There's nothing to suggest he isn't already in great form, but it will be a test and a switch of pace from the Classics.