Volta a Catalunya: Jonas Vingegaard secures second major overall victory of 2026, Brady Gilmore sprints to surprise final stage win in Barcelona

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has won the overall of the Volta a Catalunya, in what is another major step forward for the Dane in his build-up to the Giro d'Italia this summer. Meanwhile Brady Gilmore clinched NSN's second stage win of the Volta in an ultra-fast small group sprint that decided the last day of racing in Barcelona.

Vingegaard came through the traditional high-voltage final stage on the hilly Montjuic Park circuit unscathed, securely guarding his 1:20 overall advantage over Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious). Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) completed the final GC podium, 1:30 back.

Multiple attempts to go clear on stage 7 by Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) failed to succeed, with the Belgian forced to settle for third in the last 30-rider sprint for the line behind Gilmore and points classification winner Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers).

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Vingegaard will now head back to training for the Giro, with two major wins out of a possible two and his status as stand-out favourite for May more than secure.



"My main focus today was the GC, and I think the Red Bull guys did a very good job today, they isolated me and then took turns to try to attack me," Vingegaard said afterwards.

"But I could defend myself and my GC and thinking more about that than trying to win a stage."

Looking at the whole week, Vingegaard said "it's been a really nice week, we had a lot of fun, and I was super happy with it. It's been an amazing start to the year for me."



"I think today was a super-hard climb, but it's more one for the punchy riders," Gilmore said about his first WorldTour win.



"I had good feelings all week, we had one stage already with Ethan [Vernon] but we came here for more. I just fought to the end and never gave up."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

With no uncategorized climbs before the Montjuic circuit making it likely there'd be action from the get-go, Visma-Lease a Bike were already on the front when the peloton powered out of Barcelona on a bright, windless morning. However, they made no visible reaction when five riders - Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Einer Rubio (Movisrtar), stage 2 winner Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), Liam Slock (Lotto-Intermarché) and Darren Rafferty (EF Education-Easy Post) all went up the road.

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Rather it became up to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, keen to see if Evenepoel might take a repeat stage victory in Montjuic after his 2023 win there, who put a rider on the front to keep the powerful quintet under control. The gap hovered at around two minutes on the approach through Barcelona's broad boulevards to the showdown in Montjuic's very technical, constantly undulating circuit, but by the first ascent of seven inside the park it had dropped to half that.

Short (2.5 km), punchy, very disjointed and with gradients reaching a lung-bursting 16% on parts of the narrow lane to the top, powering up the crowd-lined Montjuic ascent McNulty seemed to be the most at ease of the five ahead. The US rider's best efforts, however, were unable to keep the Bora-led peloton from encroaching fast, and with 36 kilometres to go it was all over for the leading quintet.

Instantly Evenepoel made a big, bold move, dragging Vingegaard in his wake, and reducing the lead group to just five: Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers), Lenny Martínez (Bahrain Victorious), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep, Vingegaard with Remco's teammate Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) bridging across immediately afterward. Cue a general regrouping, and in what proved to be the narrative for the whole stage, the punches and counter-punches continued relentlessly, as Evenepoel tested the water repeatedly, Vingegaard opened up the throttle from time to time, and even Lipowitz and mountains leader Guilio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) had the odd try.

Perhaps 20 riders were still in the front group, as the lead pack powered through the high-speed finish with three laps left to go. Interestingly, the most unexpected attack proved to one of the most telling: new WorldTour pro Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility) blasted away with 18 kilometres to go, the 21-year-old holding open a slender eight-second gap before Visma opted to respond and reel him in.

2026 Volta a Catalunya stage 7: Remco Evenepoel on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the second last lap, Ciccone then put the mountains jersey out of reach of his rivals at the summit of the Montjuic, but when the Italian looked round, it was to find another select group had formed in his wake, with - who else? - Evenepoel, Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Vingegaard, Onley, as well as a very active Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AIUla). Yet again Vingegaard countered when Evenepoel tried to wind things up still further, though, and yet again, the stalemate brought the race back together.

Given the lack of a clear break, the last lap was going to be the decisive one, and Ineos tried at first to control things for double stage winner Dorian Godon. Spain's veteran stage race specialist Enric Mas (Movistar) then emerged briefly for the first time in the Volta on the toughest part of the ascent, but to no avail.

Evenepoel made one umpteenth, last-ditch, effort over the top, Lipowitz pushed on on the second part, yet the signs of a bunch sprint would decide the stage were increasingly clear -and so it proved. Red Bull surged to the front on the ultra-fast downhill, only for Gilmore to launch a powerful surprise move and net the biggest victory of his career. Vingegaard, meanwhile, was safely home for yet another major triumph in 2026.

2026 Volta a Catalunya stage 7: Vingegaard leads the reduced pack of main favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)

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