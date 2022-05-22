Giro d'Italia: Ciccone solos to Alpine breakaway win on stage 15

GC stalemate on Cogne summit finish as Ineos control the peloton

Image 1 of 27

Team Treks Italian rider Giulio Ciccone throws his glasses to the public as he celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 27

Team Treks Italian rider Giulio Ciccone rides in the last ascent during his oneman breakaway in the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on his way to winning stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2022 - 105th Edition - 15th stage Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne 178Â km - 22/05/2022 - Giulio Ciccone (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won from the breakaway on stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 4 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Detailed view of Trofeo Senza Fine during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli line up by the Trofeo Senza Fine at the stage start (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
Image 5 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 LR Ben Tulett of United Kingdom Richard Carapaz of Ecuador Pink Leader Jersey and Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers and new race leader Richard Carapaz at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport)
Image 6 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 LR Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Blue Mountain Jersey and Joo Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The jersey holders line up in Rivarolo Canavese (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport)
Image 7 of 27

Spectators cheer as riders parade through the streets of Rivarolo Canavese at the start of the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The riders roll out to start stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport)
Image 8 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden and Team Groupama FDJ Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan and a general view of the peloton passing through Rivarolo Canavese Village while fans cheer prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton pass through a town early on stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport)
Image 9 of 27

Overall leader Team Ineos Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz CR and other riders go to pick their bicycle after a crash in the first kilometers of the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

An early crash saw Carapaz caught up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport)
Image 10 of 27

Overall leader Team Ineos Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz catches up after being involved in a crash in the first kilometers of the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Carapaz suffered no major injuries, just some dirt on his shoulder, after hitting the grass (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 LR Andrea Vendrame of Italy and AG2R Citroen Team and Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) on the attack during the long battle for the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Andrea Vendrame of Italy and AG2R Citroen Team Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Lennard Kmna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis and Sylvain Moniquet of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway passing in front of the Bard Fort 400m in the Aosta Valley during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

One of the early, unsuccessful, breakaway moves during the 80km battle to get out front (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 A general view of the Peloton passing through Quart 533m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton heads towards the Alps on stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Thymen Arensman (DSM) leads Merhawi Kudus (EF-EasyPost) and Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the move that ignited the day's breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 27

Spectators cheers as the pack of riders cycles past during the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

A rear view of the break of the day as they start climbing (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers control the peloton after the break went (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 LR Rmy Rochas of France and Team Cofidis Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost and Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy (EF-EasyPost) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) in the day's main breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 27

The pack of riders cycles through the ski resort of Pila during the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The peloton pass a cable car in the mountains (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 27

Riders cycle down towards Aosta Rear during the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

A descent, with the Alps looming in the background (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 27

Riders cycle down towards Aosta Rear during the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The peloton head downhill on stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 A general view of the Peloton passing through Pila Les Fleurs 1408m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton wind through the countryside ahead of the tough mountains of stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 LR Martijn Tusveld of Netherlands and Team DSM and Harold Tejada Canacue of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway mid-stage, with Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) and Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan) up front (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel ups the pace on the first climb to Pila (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers rides whilst eating during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton up the mountains (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2022 - 105th Edition - 15th stage Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne 178Â km - 22/05/2022 - Koen Bouwman (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) struck out to take the maglia azzurra on the day's first mountain (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 26 of 27

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway to win the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 27

Team Treks Italian rider Giulio Ciccone celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 177 kilometers from Rivarolo Canavese Piedmont to Cogne Aosta Valley on May 22 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to Italy's third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia, striking out from the remains of the breakaway to ride the final 18km up the summit finish of Cogne alone.

The 27-year-old added the Alpine stage win to previous Giro stage wins in 2019 and 2016, as Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) rounded out the podium some way behind.

Even further back, the peloton enjoyed a quiet day after a hectic 80km battle for the breakaway. Minutes behind the fight for the stage, Ineos Grenadiers controlled the race on behalf of maglia rosa Richard Carapaz, who made it to the Giro's third rest day without enduring any threats to his race lead.

More to follow...

Clara Beard

