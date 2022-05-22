Giro d'Italia: Ciccone solos to Alpine breakaway win on stage 15

Image 1 of 27 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on his way to winning stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won from the breakaway on stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 4 of 27 Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli line up by the Trofeo Senza Fine at the stage start (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images) Image 5 of 27 Ineos Grenadiers and new race leader Richard Carapaz at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport) Image 6 of 27 The jersey holders line up in Rivarolo Canavese (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport) Image 7 of 27 The riders roll out to start stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport) Image 8 of 27 The peloton pass through a town early on stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport) Image 9 of 27 An early crash saw Carapaz caught up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Michael Steele/Luca Bettini/Getty Sport) Image 10 of 27 Carapaz suffered no major injuries, just some dirt on his shoulder, after hitting the grass (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 27 Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) on the attack during the long battle for the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 27 One of the early, unsuccessful, breakaway moves during the 80km battle to get out front (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 27 The peloton heads towards the Alps on stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 Thymen Arensman (DSM) leads Merhawi Kudus (EF-EasyPost) and Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the move that ignited the day's breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 A rear view of the break of the day as they start climbing (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Ineos Grenadiers control the peloton after the break went (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy (EF-EasyPost) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) in the day's main breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 The peloton pass a cable car in the mountains (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 A descent, with the Alps looming in the background (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 The peloton head downhill on stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 The peloton wind through the countryside ahead of the tough mountains of stage 15 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 The breakaway mid-stage, with Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) and Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan) up front (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 27 Mathieu van der Poel ups the pace on the first climb to Pila (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 24 of 27 Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton up the mountains (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 25 of 27 Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) struck out to take the maglia azzurra on the day's first mountain (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 26 of 27 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 27 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to Italy's third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia, striking out from the remains of the breakaway to ride the final 18km up the summit finish of Cogne alone.

The 27-year-old added the Alpine stage win to previous Giro stage wins in 2019 and 2016, as Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) rounded out the podium some way behind.

Even further back, the peloton enjoyed a quiet day after a hectic 80km battle for the breakaway. Minutes behind the fight for the stage, Ineos Grenadiers controlled the race on behalf of maglia rosa Richard Carapaz, who made it to the Giro's third rest day without enduring any threats to his race lead.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling