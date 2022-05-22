Giro d'Italia: Ciccone solos to Alpine breakaway win on stage 15

GC stalemate on Cogne summit finish as Ineos control the peloton
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to Italy's third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia, striking out from the remains of the breakaway to ride the final 18km up the summit finish of Cogne alone.
The 27-year-old added the Alpine stage win to previous Giro stage wins in 2019 and 2016, as Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) rounded out the podium some way behind.
Even further back, the peloton enjoyed a quiet day after a hectic 80km battle for the breakaway. Minutes behind the fight for the stage, Ineos Grenadiers controlled the race on behalf of maglia rosa Richard Carapaz, who made it to the Giro's third rest day without enduring any threats to his race lead.