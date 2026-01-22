ProVelo Super League 2026
ProVelo Super League 2026 events
Date
Event
Location
Women's winner
Men's winner
January 24-26
SA Kick It
Adelaide, SA
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|Row 0 - Cell 4
February 14-15
Melbourne to Warrnambool
VIC
-
|Row 1 - Cell 4
February 19-22
Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour
TAS
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 2 - Cell 4
March 6-8
Harbour City GP
Sydney, NSW
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
March 14-15
Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic
Inverell, NSW
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Row 4 - Cell 4
March 20-22
Q Tour
Moreton Bay, QLD
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
What is the ProVelo Super League?
The ProVelo Super League (PSL) replaced the AusCycling National Road Series in 2025 as the top-tier domestic racing series, and takes place during the Australian summer from January to March.
It was a compact block of domestic Australian racing, combining stage racing and one-day races, designed to act as a pathway to the WorldTour for up-and-coming Australian cyclists. The series has been co-founded by Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan and is backed by Jayco AlUla owner Gerry Ryan.
The races are broadcast on SBS and around the world.
Though the races are standalone and individual wins are important, there's also an overall series competition over the two months of racing, and the stakes for winning that are high with a big prize up for grabs.
The men's U23 series winner is awarded a stagiaire contract with Jayco AlUla, and the women's U23 overall winner a one-year contract with the Liv AlUla Jayco continental development team.
Last year, Jack Ward won the U23 men's competition and went on to join Lidl-Trek Future Racing, where he has a contract until 2027, whilst U23 women's champion Sophie Marr is making her debut for Liv AlUla Jayco continental in 2026.
The series will start in Adelaide with SA Kick It on January 24-26, coinciding with the final weekend of the men's Tour Down Under. This year's series will feature six rounds across 10 weeks, culminating at the Q Tour in March.
Cyclingnews will deliver coverage of every stage of every round, with results available below. Find out where to tune in with our guide to how to watch the ProVelo Super League 2026.
ProVelo Super League Series leaderboards
To be updated after the first round
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
