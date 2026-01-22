Sophie Marr (Praties) launches toward stage 3 victory at the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025

ProVelo Super League 2026 events

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Location Women's winner Men's winner January 24-26 SA Kick It Adelaide, SA Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 February 14-15 Melbourne to Warrnambool VIC - Row 1 - Cell 4 February 19-22 Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour TAS Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 March 6-8 Harbour City GP Sydney, NSW Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 March 14-15 Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic Inverell, NSW Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 March 20-22 Q Tour Moreton Bay, QLD Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4

What is the ProVelo Super League?

The ProVelo Super League (PSL) replaced the AusCycling National Road Series in 2025 as the top-tier domestic racing series, and takes place during the Australian summer from January to March.

It was a compact block of domestic Australian racing, combining stage racing and one-day races, designed to act as a pathway to the WorldTour for up-and-coming Australian cyclists. The series has been co-founded by Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan and is backed by Jayco AlUla owner Gerry Ryan.

The races are broadcast on SBS and around the world.

Though the races are standalone and individual wins are important, there's also an overall series competition over the two months of racing, and the stakes for winning that are high with a big prize up for grabs.

The men's U23 series winner is awarded a stagiaire contract with Jayco AlUla, and the women's U23 overall winner a one-year contract with the Liv AlUla Jayco continental development team.

Last year, Jack Ward won the U23 men's competition and went on to join Lidl-Trek Future Racing, where he has a contract until 2027, whilst U23 women's champion Sophie Marr is making her debut for Liv AlUla Jayco continental in 2026.



The series will start in Adelaide with SA Kick It on January 24-26, coinciding with the final weekend of the men's Tour Down Under. This year's series will feature six rounds across 10 weeks, culminating at the Q Tour in March.



Cyclingnews will deliver coverage of every stage of every round, with results available below. Find out where to tune in with our guide to how to watch the ProVelo Super League 2026.

ProVelo Super League Series leaderboards

To be updated after the first round

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men Overall Top 5 - *denotes U23 rider Position Rider Points 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women Overall Top 5 – *denotes U23 rider Position Rider Points 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men Under 23 Top 5 Position Rider Points 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2