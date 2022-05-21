Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates captures solo win on stage 14 in Torino

Image 1 of 7 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) wins stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 The jerseys ahead of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Mathieu van der Poel on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Jose Dombrowski on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Overall leader Juan Lopez in a select group on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Overall leader Juan Lopez looks back at Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 Simon Yates on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) won his second stage of the Giro d'Italia on a non-stop day of action in Turin.

The Briton soloed to victory down the final descent of a day which saw Bora-Hansgrohe blow up the race 80km from the finish as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third to take the maglia rosa.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place as a rejuvenated Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) was fourth as other contenders, including former race leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost minutes.

"I tried a few times in the beginning but it wasn't possible. I made a couple of moves but maybe the group was too big or I wasn't allowed to go, I don't know," Yates said.

"So we had to change tactic and to go after the stage normally. It was lucky that Bora tried to chase for the stage or for the GC. From there onwards I did my best.

"Not really. I mean not to put a downer on the day but I came here to win the race. For me it's another stage. I have five already and it's number six.

"I hope the legs stay as good as today. Today was a really big effort, not just for me but for everybody. The gaps are enormous, so if this heat sticks around it's going to be a very hard final week."

Results powered by FirstCycling