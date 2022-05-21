Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates captures solo win on stage 14 in Torino

By published

Carapaz takes the overall lead, Bora-Hansgrohe tear hilly stage apart 80km from the finish

Image 1 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) wins stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 LR Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Blue Mountain Jersey and Joo Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The jerseys ahead of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski of United States and Team Astana Qazaqstan attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jose Dombrowski on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Juan Lopez in a select group on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Juan Lopez looks back at Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 7

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 LR Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Easypost compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) won his second stage of the Giro d'Italia on a non-stop day of action in Turin.

The Briton soloed to victory down the final descent of a day which saw Bora-Hansgrohe blow up the race 80km from the finish as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third to take the maglia rosa.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place as a rejuvenated Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) was fourth as other contenders, including former race leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost minutes.

"I tried a few times in the beginning but it wasn't possible. I made a couple of moves but maybe the group was too big or I wasn't allowed to go, I don't know," Yates said.

"So we had to change tactic and to go after the stage normally. It was lucky that Bora tried to chase for the stage or for the GC. From there onwards I did my best.

"Not really. I mean not to put a downer on the day but I came here to win the race. For me it's another stage. I have five already and it's number six.

"I hope the legs stay as good as today. Today was a really big effort, not just for me but for everybody. The gaps are enormous, so if this heat sticks around it's going to be a very hard final week."

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Clara Beard

Latest on Cyclingnews