Mathieu van der Poel's custom pink Canyon Speedmax for Giro d'Italia time trial
By Patrick Fletcher published
Dutchman rides striking new colourscheme in Budapest time trial
After winning the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, Mathieu van der Poel will take to the stage 2 time trial in the pink jersey of overall leader, and has been given a bike to match.
The Alpecin-Fenix rider will have a striking new pink colourscheme on his Canyon Speedmax CFR TT to celebrate his stint in pink.
The frame and fork are bathed in the colour of the Giro d'Italia leader's jersey, with Canyon branding blending in with an ever-so-slightly different shade rather than standing out.
The result is a striking look where the hit of pink contrasts with the black everywhere else - disc wheel on the rear, deep-section rim on the front, plus the integrated time trial cockpit, seatpost, saddle, and chainset.
After his victory on the uphill finish in Visegrad on Friday, Van der Poel will be the last rider down the ramp on the 9.2km time trial in Budapest on Saturday afternoon. He carries a lead of 14 seconds over most of the field and will be hopeful of retaining the maglia rosa for another day at least.
The Dutchman went to great lengths to defend the yellow jersey in the early time trial at last year's Tour de France, calling for the best non-sponsor equipment from miles away, and duly placed fifth in what was an extraordinary ride for someone with little time trialling experience.
He appears to be using a similar set-up again, with wheels sourced away from team sponsor Shimano. At the Tour last year, Van der Poel used a Blur 633 rear wheel from Princeton Carbonworks, along with an Aerocoach Aeox Titan front wheel. He's again riding with Vittoria Corsa Speed tyres.
Van der Poel is using Shimano's Dura-Ace groupset, with a 58-tooth outer chainring and 46-tooth inner ring which could come in handy on the short climb at the end of the time trial course. He's also using the Watt time trial saddle from Selle Italia.
The Canyon Speedmax CFR TT, adapted from the company's triathlon offering, was launched one year ago. The frame is said to weigh just 1,030 grams in a size medium, complete with a 500-gram fork.
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
