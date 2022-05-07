Mathieu van der Poel's custom pink Canyon Speedmax for Giro d'Italia time trial

Image 1 of 4 Van der Poel's Canyon Speedmax CFR TT (Image credit: Alpecin-Fenix) Image 2 of 4 The front end (Image credit: Alpecin-Fenix) Image 3 of 4 Black components to contrast the pink frame (Image credit: Alpecin-Fenix) Image 4 of 4 The Speedmax is Canyon's aero TT offering (Image credit: Alpecin-Fenix)

After winning the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, Mathieu van der Poel will take to the stage 2 time trial in the pink jersey of overall leader, and has been given a bike to match.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider will have a striking new pink colourscheme on his Canyon Speedmax CFR TT to celebrate his stint in pink.

The frame and fork are bathed in the colour of the Giro d'Italia leader's jersey, with Canyon branding blending in with an ever-so-slightly different shade rather than standing out.

The result is a striking look where the hit of pink contrasts with the black everywhere else - disc wheel on the rear, deep-section rim on the front, plus the integrated time trial cockpit, seatpost, saddle, and chainset.

After his victory on the uphill finish in Visegrad on Friday, Van der Poel will be the last rider down the ramp on the 9.2km time trial in Budapest on Saturday afternoon. He carries a lead of 14 seconds over most of the field and will be hopeful of retaining the maglia rosa for another day at least.

The Dutchman went to great lengths to defend the yellow jersey in the early time trial at last year's Tour de France, calling for the best non-sponsor equipment from miles away, and duly placed fifth in what was an extraordinary ride for someone with little time trialling experience.

He appears to be using a similar set-up again, with wheels sourced away from team sponsor Shimano. At the Tour last year, Van der Poel used a Blur 633 rear wheel from Princeton Carbonworks, along with an Aerocoach Aeox Titan front wheel. He's again riding with Vittoria Corsa Speed tyres.

Van der Poel is using Shimano's Dura-Ace groupset, with a 58-tooth outer chainring and 46-tooth inner ring which could come in handy on the short climb at the end of the time trial course. He's also using the Watt time trial saddle from Selle Italia.

The Canyon Speedmax CFR TT, adapted from the company's triathlon offering, was launched one year ago. The frame is said to weigh just 1,030 grams in a size medium, complete with a 500-gram fork.