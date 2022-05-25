Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 17 - Live coverage

More mountains on the menu as the peloton heads to Lavarone

Stage 17 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race notes

Carapaz defends three-second GC lead over Hindley

Two first-category climbs on the menu on 168km stage

Meanwhile, they and the rest of the peloton are still rolling through the netural zone.

These men were active yesterday – Carapaz in the GC battle and Koen Bouwman collecting mountain points in the breakaway.

LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers pink leader jersey and Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma blue mountain jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

Mark Cavendish didn't look too thrilled at the start today. It's not a stage for him and the rain is only going to make it harder.

LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

The peloton has started the roll-out now, a few minutes behind schedule.

It's climbing from the start today so at least the riders will be able to warm up a little as they start the stage during the inevitable battle for the breakaway.

The riders are rolling out in bad weather today. It's raining at the moment and the rain jackets are on from the start.

APRICA ITALY MAY 24 LR Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey sprint at finish line during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 16 a 202km stage from Sal to Aprica 1173m Giro WorldTour on May 24 2022 in Aprica Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

We're around 10 minutes from the start of the stage now. Then the riders will go through a 4.4km neutral zone before the flag drops.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) during stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2022

(Image credit: Compilation of photos from Getty Images)

Here's a reminder of yesterday's results and the GC standings heading into today.

Meanwhile, João Almeida won our rider of the day title yesterday for his dogged ride to limit his losses in the mountains once again.

APRICA ITALY MAY 24 Joo Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 16 a 202km stage from Sal to Aprica 1173m Giro WorldTour on May 24 2022 in Aprica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

APRICA ITALY MAY 24 LR Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey sprint at finish line during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 16 a 202km stage from Sal to Aprica 1173m Giro WorldTour on May 24 2022 in Aprica Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A look at the map of today's stage. The riders will head south and east following yesterday's finish in Aprica.

Stage 17 route map 2022 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

We're half an hour away from the start of today's stage, another day in the mountains as the riders head east.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

