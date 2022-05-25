Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 17 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
More mountains on the menu as the peloton heads to Lavarone
Race notes
Carapaz defends three-second GC lead over Hindley
Two first-category climbs on the menu on 168km stage
Meanwhile, they and the rest of the peloton are still rolling through the netural zone.
These men were active yesterday – Carapaz in the GC battle and Koen Bouwman collecting mountain points in the breakaway.
Mark Cavendish didn't look too thrilled at the start today. It's not a stage for him and the rain is only going to make it harder.
The peloton has started the roll-out now, a few minutes behind schedule.
It's climbing from the start today so at least the riders will be able to warm up a little as they start the stage during the inevitable battle for the breakaway.
The riders are rolling out in bad weather today. It's raining at the moment and the rain jackets are on from the start.
Jai Hindley moving to three seconds down on Richard Carapaz was the biggest GC move of yesterday's stage. Read the full story here.
We're around 10 minutes from the start of the stage now. Then the riders will go through a 4.4km neutral zone before the flag drops.
Joe Dombrowski's Giro diary - Nibali has proved this year’s race is only just getting going
'There's a sense that anything could happen between now and Verona on Sunday'
Here's a reminder of yesterday's results and the GC standings heading into today.
Meanwhile, João Almeida won our rider of the day title yesterday for his dogged ride to limit his losses in the mountains once again.
A look at the map of today's stage. The riders will head south and east following yesterday's finish in Aprica.
We're half an hour away from the start of today's stage, another day in the mountains as the riders head east.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
