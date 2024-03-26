Rapha promo codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Rapha offer free shipping? Yes, although conditions vary by country. In the US, it offers free ground shipping by FedEx on orders over $100 or for a $5 fee below this value. Orders over $800 are eligible for free express shipping or $10 below this amount. There’s no exclusion for deliveries to Alaska or Hawaii.

When is the next Rapha sale? Rapha doesn’t have many sales throughout the year, although there is a Rapha Black Friday event with great discounts. In previous years, our experts have seen savings of up to 25% on some of their most popular items.

Can I use a gift voucher with a Rapha discount code? Yes. If you have a Rapha gift voucher or e-gift voucher, you can use this as payment in conjunction with a discount code. If the value of your voucher exceeds the purchase price of your items, the remaining balance will be credited to your Rapha account. Gift vouchers expire after 12 months.

Does Rapha offer a warranty? Yes. In the rare instance that you find a manufacturing defect, you can contact the Rapha Customer Service team who will arrange for a free return for a full refund. You are then free to place a new order, which will lead to a quicker replacement than an exchange would.

Why is my Rapha promo code not working? Some of Rapha’s promo codes may have limitations on what you can use them for or how you can use them, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your price total on checkout.

What is the Rapha returns policy? If you would like to return your latest purchase, you have up to 14 days from receipt of your order to do so. After having initiated your return, you have up to a month to send your item back. All returned items must be in their original condition with any tags and labels attached.

Hints and Tips

Try Before You Buy: Rapha has Clubhouses in London and Manchester in the UK and in four other locations in Europe. There are a total of eight Clubhouses in the US and a further seven in the Asia Pacific region. Although Clubhouses don’t have the full range on display, you can drop in to talk to Clubhouse staff and see an extensive range of Rapha products if you want advice on products or sizing, before purchasing online.

Join the Rapha Cycling Club: When you become a Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) member, you will gain early access to their latest products and exclusive offers. As well as this, there are also Rapha-exclusive riding trips to join, worldwide events (like their ‘A Day In Hell’ on the day of Paris-Roubaix) and you can even hire a bike for half price. The club also offers discounts on other cycling brands and express shipping - oh, and half-price coffee!

Free Repair Service: Rapha stands behind its products, so it will, if possible, repair the majority of its items of clothing for free. You need to provide proof of purchase from Rapha itself or a Rapha-approved retailer.

Build Your Outfit: Get the right combination of kit without giving up on style and comfort when you build your outfit with Rapha. With a variety of items to choose from, they have worked hard to collate the best outfit combos for any cycling type. When you pair a jersey, jacket, or a pair of bibs, you will also receive 20% off your order.

How to Use Your Rapha Promo Codes

Found a product you’d like to buy on Rapha’s site? Here’s how you can use one of our Rapha voucher codes to save yourself a little extra cash.