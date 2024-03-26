Aventon discount codes for March 2024
Does Aventon offer free shipping?
Yes. All US orders over $100 are eligible for free shipping to addresses in the 48 contiguous states of the USA, using either FedEx or USPS. This also applies to orders for complete electric bikes. You can request a quote for shipments outside the continental USA, but Aventon cannot ship electric bikes or batteries outside the 48 states due to shipping restrictions.
Does Aventon offer military and other discounts?
Yes. There is a 5% Aventon discount code available to military personnel, as well as medical providers, nurses, first responders, students and teachers.
Does Aventon offer a warranty on its e-bike frames and batteries?
Yes. The standard warranty for US and Canadian customers is 2 years on Aventon-branded frames however, this can be extended to the lifetime of your e-bike frame when you register your purchase within 90 days. An Aventon battery is under warranty for 2 years or 300 charges; it is specifically designed to keep around 75% of its original capacity within that period.
Why is my Aventon promo code not working?
Check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use is in date. You can’t usually combine promo codes with other offers either. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your price column.
Can I cancel my order?
Yes, but only within 90 minutes, as this is the time that it takes Aventon to process your order. After this time, you’ll need to use the returns process. Aventon may retain a portion of your payment to cover the cost of card processing fees (this only applies when payment has already been taken).
Can I return an order?
Yes, within 14 days if your item is in new and unused condition. The cost of return is at the expense of the customer. Aventon does not charge a restocking fee but will deduct its shipping costs. You cannot return to Aventon an item purchased from a bike shop. Batteries are non-returnable.
Hints and Tips
Sign up for updates: You can sign up for email updates on Aventon’s latest news and discounts. Aventon also has an SMS service to provide you with text updates on new products and special offers.
Check Aventon’s offers page: At the top of Aventon’s home page is a direct link to its special offers and deals, including discounted bikes and other specials, such as a free battery on select models, free shipping, and savings on bikes and other accessories.
Aventon’s owner resources: Aventon has extensive help for owners of all its electric bikes on its site. This includes owner manuals, but also maintenance tips, troubleshooting advice and How-Tos.
Size and Fit Guide: Each Aventon e-bike will have full technical specifications and size and fit information including a guide on how to measure yourself properly. There may be multiple sizes available so you can choose the right one for you.
How to Use Your Aventon Discount Code
Found an Aventon product you’d like to buy? Here’s how you can use one of our voucher codes to save yourself an extra bit of cash on that product!
- Firstly, add the products you want to buy into your cart and proceed to checkout.
- Once you’re satisfied with your items, look at some of our available Aventon voucher codes and select the one that’ll work best for your purchase.
- Click the ‘Get Code’ link and enter your personal information when prompted.
- Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it down and make a note of it.
- Next, head back to the checkout on Aventon’s site.
- On the right-hand side of the screen is a field allowing you to enter your chosen Aventon discount code, then hit Apply.
- Fill in the rest of your details and your payment details on the left side of the screen and hit Continue to Shipping to complete the order process.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.
About Aventon Bikes
Aventon sells a range of affordable electric bikes to suit a diverse group of riders. Since its inception in 2013, they have sold over 300,000 electric bikes which is a testament to the precision engineering and expert design. Over a decade later, the company has positioned itself as a key industry player. There are over 1,000 Aventon dealers throughout the US and Canada so inquisitive minds can take a closer look at each model and possibly take a test ride before you commit to your next ride. With different options for specific riding styles, commuters and off-roaders alike can shop at Aventon, confident in the knowledge that they can find the perfect ride for their next adventure. You can get all the extras you want from Aventon too such as baskets, bells, helmets, and locks. If you’re on the hunt for your next e-bike, you can save on your next purchase with our tried-and-tested Aventon discount codes, sales tips, and expert savings advice.
