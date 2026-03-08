Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Isaac del Toro among the riders to watch at Tirreno-Adriatico

Primož Roglič, Isaac del Toro, and Egan Bernal are among our riders to watch at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico

Spring Classics season is well underway, but the major stage races of the spring are here, too, with Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico hosting many of the peloton's GC specialists this week.

Joining those with ambitions of stage race glory are Classics riders ramping up for the cobbles over the next month, as well as sprinters looking for more stage wins to add to their palmarès while also looking ahead to Milan-San Remo.

The 61st edition of Tirreno-Adriatico kicks off on Monday, with 168 riders setting off from Lido di Camaiore to tackle the 1,165km of racing spread across seven days on the road to San Benedetto del Tronto.

Along the way, the Tirreno-Adriatico route features a time trial, two sprint days, and four challenging hilly stages, with 16 classified climbs spread across the week.

Reigning champion Juan Ayuso may not return to defend his crown, but who are the riders to watch at the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico?

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Isaac del Toro has already triumphed this season on his team's home ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of Ayuso, who is heading to Paris-Nice with his new team, Lidl-Trek, the Spaniard's former UAE teammate Isaac del Toro lines up as the main favourite this time around.

The Mexican has already triumphed this season, coming from behind to defeat Antonio Tiberi at his team's home race, and he finished fourth here on his debut two years ago.

Now 22, Del Toro has more experience to draw on and, following 18 victories last season, is already one of the top riders in the world.

There won't be a summit finish on which to make a difference here, however. Instead, Del Toro and the other climbers will look to win the race on the walls of stage 5's Santuario Beato Sante (featuring 9% gradients up to a maximum of 19%) and stage 6's Camerino (featuring an 800m section at 13% and a 600m section at 19%), each of which features three times.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Mathieu van der Poel started his season in flying form at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has started his season in flying form, living up to the tag of overwhelming favourite at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to win the Belgian season opener with seeming ease. His preparation for the main clutch of Classics continues in Italy at a race that frequently slots into his spring plans.

The Dutchman heads to Tirreno for the fifth time in his career, having taken three stage wins along the way. Last year, he notched a second and third place during the week before going on to win Milan-San Remo, the E3 Saxo Classic, and Paris-Roubaix.

Van der Poel would be happy to add another stage win to his tally this week, but you sense that getting a week of racing kilometres in the legs ahead of those bigger goals to come is the main aim of the week.

Kaden Groves comes along as Alpecin-Premier-Tech option for the sprint stages, while it's also worth keeping an eye on talented 22-year-old Tibor Del Grosso.

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

It's a late start to the season for 2023 race winner Primož Roglič (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time race winner Primož Roglič is the only previous champion of Tirreno-Adriatico to line up at the start this year. The Slovenian won the race in 2019 and 2023, and will look to go clear of Moser, Rominger, Nibali, Pogačar et al as the second most successful rider in Tirreno history this week, even if Roger De Vlaeminck's six titles remain well out of reach.

With the addition of Remco Evenepoel to the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe stable over the winter, Roglič has been somewhat out of the limelight and in the shade. He'll be leading Red Bull in Italy, however.

The Slovenian has won almost all there is to win of the prestigious WorldTour stage races at this point, with only the Tour de Suisse missing from his palmarès. He has 11 titles across Tirreno, Paris-Nice, Catalunya, Itzulia, Romandie, and the Dauphiné, and last spring scored a second win in Catalunya.

Roglič makes his 2026 season bow in Lido di Camaiore, so we don't have much to go on in terms of form, but he has a strong team around him, with former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley among the support riders.

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Home favourite Jonathan Milan is the top sprinter on the startlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

A nailed-on sprint stage on the final day and a tempting, if challenging, run to Magliano de' Marsi on stage 3 is all the sprinters have to make do with at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico – a reduction in the three flat finishes of last year's race.

However, Jonathan Milan, a double stage winner and points champion in each of the previous two editions, is back for the ride this week. With Jasper Philipsen elsewhere and Tim Merlier still awaiting his season start, the Italian lines up as the strongest sprinter on the start list and the favourite to add at least one further stage to his tally.

Milan already has five wins to his name this season, all taken in the Middle East. He'll face stronger sprint tests here, though, with the likes of Paul Magnier, Kaden Groves, and Arnaud De Lie also racing. Still, the 25-year-old starts the race as the outstanding sprint favourite for a reason.

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

Italy's hopes of overall glory lie with Antonio Tiberi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy has waited some time for a heir to their great GC riders of history, the most recent of which was Vincenzo Nibali. Could Antonio Tiberi fill that role?

The 24-year-old is making progress towards that goal, even if he may not reach the heights of Italian cycling's past heroes. A fifth at the 2024 Giro d'Italia and a third at last year's Tirreno-Adriatico are his standout results to date.

Tiberi started 2026 strongly, too, following up fourth at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana with second behind Del Toro in the UAE. He heads to Tirreno ready to do battle with the Mexican once more on the back of another podium at the Trofeo Laigueglia, and he's clearly a man in form.

Laigueglia saw Tiberi and teammate Santiago Buitrago work Romain Grégoire in the final, with the Colombian soloing home to victory. He and Buitrago will team up once more this week, forming a powerful duo at the head of the Bahrain Victorious selection.