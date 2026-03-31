Gravel Earth Series 2026

Gravel Earth Series 2025 overview

Santa Vall provided the first points of the 2026 season in the Gravel Earth Series (Image credit: Gravel Earth Series l Santa Vall 2026)

The Gravel Earth Series returns for a fourth season, with 11 events in six countries confirmed for 2026, a reduction from 25 events last year.

The majority of the races are now owned by The Traka organisation, which opens with a two-day event in Spain at Santa Vall in February. After The Hills in Italy on March 28, events return to Spain for Gravel Desert on April 11 and two days of racing in Girona - The Traka 360 on May 1 and The Traka 200 on May 2. The pair of Traka races have independent scoring, and most riders elect to compete at a single race.

June offers races on three continents, starting with Ranxo Gravel in Ponts, Spain on June 7 then Lost & Found Gravel in California on the 13th. The four-stage Migration Gravel Race takes place June 16-19 across Maasai Mara outside Nairobi.

The summer offers two more races in the US, with the five-stage Oregon Trail Gravel in Bend, Oregon from July 8-12, and later CORE4 in Iowa on August 15. In between Megre takes place in Lithuania on August 1.

The finale is a new event, The River by The Traka, a 160km route in Bouillon, Belgium. The top 10 GES finishers in the Pro category will share equally in a €25,000 prize purse, with the rankings based on the top four results across the season, with completion of The River mandatory.

The scoring for rankings has changed for 2026, with base points, from 50 on first place to 1 on 25th position, awarded at nine of the races. 'Enhanced' points will be awarded at The Traka 360 and The River, using a slightly higher scale for top 25 finishers, the first place position providing 60 points.

Live broadcasts have been introduced for the first time across the series, streaming provided online at no charge via Gravel Earth Series TV.

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Gravel Earth Series history

Great Britain's Annabel Fisher and Italy's Mattia DeMarchi won the inaugural titles for pro women and men in 2023. The next year Karolina Migoń took the women's title, with Sara Sturm and Morgan Aguirre tied for second place. In the men's 2024 competition, Simen Nordahl Svendsen edged Griffin Easter for the title.

In 2025, Rosa Klöser won four events and captured the women's overall title, while Aguirre finished second. Magnus Bak Klaris used three wins to secure the men's title, Piotr Havik going second.

UCI Gravel Earth Series events 2026

Base scoring events

Santa Vall by The Traka – February 14–15, Spain

The Hills – March 28, Italy

Gravel Desert by The Traka – April 11, Spain

The Traka 200 – May 2, Spain

Ranxo Gravel by The Traka – June 7, Spain

Lost and Found – June 13, United States

Migration Gravel Race – June 16–19, Kenya

Oregon Trail – July 8–12, United States

Megre Gravel – August 1, Lithuania

Core4 – August 15, United States

Enhanced scoring events