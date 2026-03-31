Gravel Earth Series 2026
A points-based collection of 11 gravel races in six countries returns for a fourth season
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Gravel Earth Series 2025 overview
The Gravel Earth Series returns for a fourth season, with 11 events in six countries confirmed for 2026, a reduction from 25 events last year.
The majority of the races are now owned by The Traka organisation, which opens with a two-day event in Spain at Santa Vall in February. After The Hills in Italy on March 28, events return to Spain for Gravel Desert on April 11 and two days of racing in Girona - The Traka 360 on May 1 and The Traka 200 on May 2. The pair of Traka races have independent scoring, and most riders elect to compete at a single race.
June offers races on three continents, starting with Ranxo Gravel in Ponts, Spain on June 7 then Lost & Found Gravel in California on the 13th. The four-stage Migration Gravel Race takes place June 16-19 across Maasai Mara outside Nairobi.
The summer offers two more races in the US, with the five-stage Oregon Trail Gravel in Bend, Oregon from July 8-12, and later CORE4 in Iowa on August 15. In between Megre takes place in Lithuania on August 1.
The finale is a new event, The River by The Traka, a 160km route in Bouillon, Belgium. The top 10 GES finishers in the Pro category will share equally in a €25,000 prize purse, with the rankings based on the top four results across the season, with completion of The River mandatory.
The scoring for rankings has changed for 2026, with base points, from 50 on first place to 1 on 25th position, awarded at nine of the races. 'Enhanced' points will be awarded at The Traka 360 and The River, using a slightly higher scale for top 25 finishers, the first place position providing 60 points.
Live broadcasts have been introduced for the first time across the series, streaming provided online at no charge via Gravel Earth Series TV.
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Gravel Earth Series history
Great Britain's Annabel Fisher and Italy's Mattia DeMarchi won the inaugural titles for pro women and men in 2023. The next year Karolina Migoń took the women's title, with Sara Sturm and Morgan Aguirre tied for second place. In the men's 2024 competition, Simen Nordahl Svendsen edged Griffin Easter for the title.
In 2025, Rosa Klöser won four events and captured the women's overall title, while Aguirre finished second. Magnus Bak Klaris used three wins to secure the men's title, Piotr Havik going second.
UCI Gravel Earth Series events 2026
Base scoring events
- Santa Vall by The Traka – February 14–15, Spain
- The Hills – March 28, Italy
- Gravel Desert by The Traka – April 11, Spain
- The Traka 200 – May 2, Spain
- Ranxo Gravel by The Traka – June 7, Spain
- Lost and Found – June 13, United States
- Migration Gravel Race – June 16–19, Kenya
- Oregon Trail – July 8–12, United States
- Megre Gravel – August 1, Lithuania
- Core4 – August 15, United States
Enhanced scoring events
- The Traka 360 – May 1, Spain
- The River by The Traka – September 6, Belgium
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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