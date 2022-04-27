Giro d'Italia 2022 – The Contenders

For years now, the Giro d’Italia has been considered the most unpredictable of the three Grand Tours and that always has one time-honoured knock-on effect. Producing a realistic series of possible podium finishers in a race where the last repeat winner in two successive years was in 1992-1993 is far more speculative an affair than in either the Vuelta a España or the Tour de France.

But is anybody really complaining about that? This year, in the absence of three of cycling’s current big GC hitters, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the resulting power vacuum leaves lots more room for others to shine for sure.

And one of the key pleasures of the Giro’s inherent uncertainty is it also ensures a multiplicity of plot lines to follow as the fortunes of its GC contenders rise and fall: with or without Roglič and the rest, that doesn’t change.

It’s worth noting, too, that Grand Tour scenarios where the top names are missing are almost always fertile terrain for new or left-field contenders to start raising the bar. When it comes to breakthrough races, the breadth of new talent on offer in the 2020 Giro d’Italia, with so many pre-race favourites out of the picture through the COVID-19 pandemic, will probably not be matched again.

However, this is the Giro d'Italia we’re talking about: in other words, never say never.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Age: 23

23 Previous Giro results: 6th in 2021, 4th in 2020

6th in 2021, 4th in 2020 Top 2022 results: 3rd and a stage win at Volta a Catalunya, 5th at UAE Tour, 8th at Paris-Nice

One of the main highlights of the 2020 Giro d’Italia that was full of surprises was João Almeida’s breakthrough defence of the maglia rosa lasted far longer than even he expected. But on top of his 15-day spell in pink, the Portuguese racer’s final fourth place in Milan that summer showed Almeida was doing far more than keeping the jersey warm for the real contenders.

In 2022, and with a string of top placings in each WorldTour stage race he’s taken part in, as well as victory in the Volta a Catalunya’s hardest mountain stage, Almeida has shown no sign of slowing down in his steady progress.

Now with UAE Team Emirates, Almeida will have far more room for manoeuvre, too, than in 2021 where he was somewhat overshadowed by former teammate Remco Evenepoel’s much-hyped Giro debut for QuickStep. But he still made sixth.

A huge gifted time triallist, it’s arguable that the 2022 Giro route, with less than 30 kilometres of racing against the clock, does not suit him so well as previous editions. But at 23, it would seem certain he’s still to reach his limits as a GC contender too. Perhaps more importantly, his 2020 race proved beyond doubt that if Almeida gets into a strong position overall, he’s all but impossible to dislodge, no matter the terrain.

Age: 28

28 Previous Giro results: 1st in 2019, 4th in 2018

1st in 2019, 4th in 2018 Top 2022 results: 2nd at Volta a Catalunya

One of four former Giro d’Italia winners in this year’s race, Richard Carapaz is undoubtedly the best placed to repeat that success. For some, his Giro victory in 2019 was taken almost under the radar as Vincenzo Nibali and Primož Roglič watched each other too closely.

But in fact Carapaz’s gutsy defense of the maglia in the rain soaked third week left no doubt that he was a worthy winner, and since then podium positions in the Vuelta a España (2020) and Tour de France (2021) have done nothing but cement that belief.

Carapaz can count on far more than just past history to justify his contender status. Second in the Volta a Catalunya after a spectacularly long breakaway with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) shows that after a difficult start to the season, Carapaz is now in top condition.

On top of that, Carapaz can count on a team which has won three out of the four past Giros, each in radically different ways, so clearly has got the measure of what it takes to guide a rider to the top spot in Milan (or in this year’s race, Verona) after three weeks. Cliché it may be, but riders of the calibre of Richie Porte, Pavel Sivakov and 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart would surely be leading other WorldTour squads in Italy this May. And with such a deep team line-up to defend him, Carapaz’s aggressive, impulsive racing style could prove unmatchable.

Age: 29

29 Previous Giro results: 3rd in 2021, DNF in 2020, 8th in 2019, 21st in 2018

3rd in 2021, DNF in 2020, 8th in 2019, 21st in 2018 Top 2022 results: 5th at Vuelta a Andalucia, 2nd and a stage win at Paris-Nice

Few riders have seemed to thrive and suffer quite so much as Simon Yates in the Giro d’Italia – and for fans, if not for Yates at times, that dual tendency means his taking part in the 2022 Italian Grand Tour can only add to the overall intrigue.

His 2018 debut was memorable both for his crushing domination of the race to almost within sight of the finish, only for things to fall apart in memorable style in the last days in the mountains.

Last year in the third week, when Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was on the point of threatening to turn the race into a procession with all the most wearily familiar style of Chris Froome at his zenith in the Tour de France, it was Yates who suddenly breathed life into a near-moribund GC battle at the unbearably steep, clutch-burner of a climb called Sega di Ala.

After so much drama in his previous participations, a podium finish in the 2021 Giro d’Italia felt almost overdue for Yates. And this year, with an even more mountainous course and with the myth that he cannot time trial hopefully laid to rest for good by now, Yates could well go even higher in 2022.

Age: 37

37 Previous Giro results: 18th in 2021, 7th in 2020, 2nd in 2019, 3rd in 2017, 1st in 2016, 1st in 2013, 2nd in 2011, 3rd in 2010, 11th in 2008, 19th in 2007

18th in 2021, 7th in 2020, 2nd in 2019, 3rd in 2017, 1st in 2016, 1st in 2013, 2nd in 2011, 3rd in 2010, 11th in 2008, 19th in 2007 Top 2022 results: 4th at Giro di Siclia

When Italian veteran Vincenzo Nibali says that he will be going for stage wins and teammate Miguel Angel López will be the leader for Astana Qazaqstan in the Giro d’Italia, in one sense, it barely matters. For Italy’s tifosi, the local media and a hefty proportion of the Giro peloton, Nibali’s palmares and presence in the Giro d’Italia is so integral to its modern history, he will remain a key reference point throughout.

Having first raced back in 2007 won it twice and finishes on the podium a further four times, Nibali remains Italy’s last home champion and by far the most experienced Giro d’Italia racer.

His racing on home soil in Etna in the first week will either raise hopes of a last glorious swansong or dash them. But even then, Nibali could subsequently take on a role of a king-maker in the Grand Tour where he has shone the brightest throughout his career.

Age: 31

31 Previous Giro results: 7th in 2021

7th in 2021 Top 2022 results: 9th at UAE Tour, 1st at Tour of the Alps

A notable seventh place in his debut in 2021 would have made Romain Bardet’s return Giro for a second year running interesting enough. But the Frenchman has unintentionally raised the bar a whole lot further after he recently took the overall win in a rain-lashed, climb-packed, final stage of the Tour of the Alps.

But the Giro is another level altogether, and the interminably long ascent to Etna on stage 4 will act as a surefire test of whether Bardet is back in the GC game for real in Italy for another year, or if he is opting for stage wins this time round. Should it prove to be the former, Bardet will find himself on a course that suits climbers like him down to the ground.

Without the weight of expectations that in Tour de France so often proves counter-productive for local riders, battling for his first ever Grand Tour win (but third Grand Tour podium of his palmares, let’s not forget) suddenly would look a lot more feasible.

Age: 31

31 Previous Giro results: DNF in 2019, 2nd in 2018, 1st in 2017, DNF in 2016

DNF in 2019, 2nd in 2018, 1st in 2017, DNF in 2016 Top 2022 results: 6th at Volta Limburg Classic

Riding his first Grand Tour since a lacklustre participation in the 2020 Vuelta a España culminated in an abandon on stage 8, Tom Dumoulin’s return to the race he won back in 2017 has all the feel of a voyage into the dark.

Having barely raced this year, Dumoulin argued earlier this season that this would not be an impediment, as he was short on race miles prior to performing at his best in the Giro, too. All eyes will therefore be on how he fares in Budapest’s short, testing stage 2 TT and if he could even repeat his opening TT victories in Jerusalem in 2018 and Holland in 2016.

A strong performance there would raise hopes at least as far as the ascent to Etna, and possibly beyond. But arguably for Dumoulin, despite his glorious past in Italy, the 2022 race could well become a testing ground for further challenges. If so then Tobias Foss, eighth in last year’s Giro, could be expected to step up to the breach instead for the Dutch squad.

Age : 28

: 28 Previous Giro results: DNF in 2020, 7th in 2019, 3rd in 2018

DNF in 2020, 7th in 2019, 3rd in 2018 Top 2022 results: 3rd at Vuelta a Andalucia, stage win at Tour of the Alps

To say Miguel Angel López has some unfinished business at the Giro d’Italia is no exaggeration, after his disastrously unlucky previous performance in 2020 saw the Colombian climber crash out on stage one in the time trial in Palermo. And it could be argued, too, that after his spectacular last minute abandon of the 2021 Vuelta a España when still battling for the GC, López will want to supplant that memory in fans’ minds with other, less controversial, performances.

And the truth is when in good shape and not beset by misfortune, López is to be under-rated at his peril. He has won the toughest mountain stages of both the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France, has a third place in the Giro in 2018 to his name, and only his time trialling kept him out of the podium places in the 2020 Tour, too.

This year, though, in the Giro d’Italia, he is probably the rider who will most benefit from its dearth of TT kilometres. And with Vincenzo Nibali as a teammate, López will be best placed to profit the most, too, from the veteran Italian’s incomparable insider knowledge of the Giro.

Age: 27

27 Previous Giro results: 1st in 2020, DNF in 2019

1st in 2020, DNF in 2019 Top 2022 results: 29th at Itzulia Basque Country

After a 2021 season that was blighted by crashes and a concussion in Paris-Nice, last December Cyclingnews included the 2020 Giro d’Italia winner as a rider with a point to prove this year. And on his return to the Giro d’Italia, that continues to be the case.

A solid support role in the Itzulia Basque Country for overall winner and teammate Dani Martinez looked promising and the talent Geoghegan Hart displayed to win the Giro hasn’t vanished either.

But if Carapaz looks like he is in with a solid chance of victory or Pavel Sivakov, already in good form in the Tour of the Alps steps up his game a notch or three, the Briton’s chances of anything more than backing Ineos Grenadiers other Giro winner or the Frenchman may well prove very limited. In three words, watch this space.

Age: 32

32 Previous Giro results: DNF in 2021, 4th in 2019, 17th in 2017, DNF in 2016, 3rd in 2015, 34th in 2014

DNF in 2021, 4th in 2019, 17th in 2017, DNF in 2016, 3rd in 2015, 34th in 2014 Top 2022 results: 3rd at Tirreno-Adriatico

Memories of Mikel Landa’s single Grand Tour podium finish, back in 2015, are steadily growing dimmer and he is in his early thirties now, yet Landa continues to keep plugging away at the GC battle. And more often than not, it seems like Landa somehow (and through no fault of his own) ends up being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that, rather than poor form, has kept the Basque star out of potential GC contention for way too long.

Certainly last year Landa looked to be in stunning form in the opening mountain skirmishes of the Giro, but that was just a few days prior to a appalling crash that saw him leave the race in an ambulance. Yet four top five Grand Tour finishes, two in the Giro, cannot be ignored.

Bahrain Victorious have never lacked for strength in depth in recent Giros. And it could be interesting to see if teammate Pello Bilbao, clearly on form in the Tour of the Alps and who has a more consistent but less sparkling GC track record, overtakes Landa in the Bahrain Victorious GC pecking order. If so, to judge by the sterling support Landa gave Bilbao when he was leading the Tour of the Alps, that combination could prove just as effective as the other way round.

Age: 42

42 Previous Giro results: 3rd in 2016

3rd in 2016 Top 2022 results: 7th in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 2nd in La Fleche Wallone, 2nd in Strade Bianche, 1st in El Gran Camiño

At 42, Alejandro Valverde’s inclusion in the ranks of the overall contenders may come as a surprise, particularly as he is not said to be looking for more than stage wins in his second last Grand Tour of his career.

And yet, even the quickest of glances at Valverde’s results in 2022 make it clear he is not just riding round this year to soak up the applause. He is, in fact, the only Movistar men's team rider to have won a race this season. And his ability to garner major triumphs even when racing against riders half his age has been proven time and again in recent years.

On top of which, if there is one rider starting the Giro d’Italia with zero external pressure on his shoulders and nothing to lose, it is Valverde. Nothing is to stop him from going for broke one last time in Italy’s Grand Tour, where he claimed a third spot overall way back in 2016.

Dark horses

The list of potential dark horses in this year’s Giro has two pairs of teammates right at the top, with Hugh Carthy and Esteban Chaves (EF Education First-EasyPost) both looking to shine in a race where the Colombian has his best-ever GC finish, second in 2016 and Carthy has delivered some memorable third week mountain performances, most notably in 2019 when he took on Nibali on the Zoncolan.

Former Giro podium finishers Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) spearhead an extremely powerful squad that also includes German stage racing specialist Emanuel Buchmann and (as seen at the Tour of the Alps) an in-form Lennard Kämna. Should either the Australian or the Dutchman show a hint of their 2020 form again, Bora-Hansgrohe certainly have the firepower to back them.

Italy may not have many options in the GC battle, but neither Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) nor Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) have shirked that particular mission in the past. Nor can experienced veteran Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) or France’s Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), eighth in last year’s Tour, be ruled out from having a crack at the GC rankings.

Missing from the action

Quite apart from the lack of cycling’s top three GC contenders, the absence of former Giro d’Italia winner Nairo Quintana and former Tour King of the Mountains Warren Barguil (both Arkea-Samsic) from this year’s Giro d’Italia is a real pity. On a route which seems made for climbers, both could surely have impacted.

Similar thoughts could be spared for former top five finishers and mountain specialists Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Dani Martínez (Ineos-Grenadiers), the latter arguably the strongest climber of the Giro’s third week in 2021.

Last but not least, what Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) could have achieved, too, in a Grand Tour route that could have been designed for him and after his spectacular Tour of the Alps performance will remain purely, too, as speculation.