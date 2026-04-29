'A complete disappointment' – Former winner and podium finisher Richard Carapaz will not start 2026 Giro d'Italia

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Following the withdrawals of João Almeida and Mikel Landa, another major GC favourite drops out

Richard Carapaz on the attack during the 2026 Volta a Catalunya
Richard Carapaz on the attack during the 2026 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia's list of major favourites lost another key name this week when it was confirmed that 2019 winner and 2025 podium finisher Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) would not be starting.

Carapaz, 32, is recovering from surgery to remove a perineal cyst, his team said, and will now focus on the Tour de France. His absence is another major loss to the Giro d'Italia GC lineup, which has already seen some key names drop out this week.

On Monday, it was confirmed that both former podium finisher and race leader João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), still rebuilding his condition after an early half of the year blighted by illness, and perennial dark horse favourite Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), injured, would be non-starters.

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“For me, it's a complete disappointment, because the Giro is a race that I've always had a lot of affection for and looked forward to,” Carapaz said in his press statement.

“I always want to prepare for it in the best way. Finding myself in this situation is frustrating because you put a lot of desire and time into it, but in the end, I have to prioritise my health now and move forward."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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