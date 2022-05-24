Caicedo leaves Giro d'Italia after positive COVID-19 test

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) left the Giro d’Italia this morning following a positive COVID-19 test. The rest of the team will continue, however, after returning negative tests.

The EF Education-EasyPost team published the news that the rider from Ecuador would not start stage 16 on social media on Tuesday morning following the rest day. Caicedo is reported to be showing ‘no symptoms,’ and will self-isolate as per regulations before he is allowed to travel.

The 29-year-old Caicedo, a former Ecuadorian road race and time trial champion, had been active in breakaways, including on stage 9 up Blockhaus, and was sitting at 56th on the general classification. His biggest career victory was a stage at the 2020 Giro d'Italia.

EF Education-EasyPost have had a troubled Giro d’Italia so far. Caicedo becomes the third rider from the team to depart the race, after the departure of the British pair of Simon Carr and Owain Doull within two days of one another in week one. Both Carr and Doull were reported to be suffering from stomach issues.

They are not the only team to be struck by illness – Team DSM’s Romain Bardet became the highest profile departure from the race when he was forced to withdraw with a stomach bug on stage 13.

Jonathan Vaughters’ team have yet to take any victories at this year’s Giro, with their best results so far two fourth places – Magnus Cort on stage 1 and Hugh Carthy on stage 15.

Caicedo’s positive test is the first confirmed case of coronavirus so far at this year’s Giro d'Italia.