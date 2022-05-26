Breakaway holds off the sprinters as De Bondt wins Giro d'Italia stage 18
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Breakaway spoils the sprinters' day as Almeida's abandon opens up GC
The famously unpredictable Giro d’Italia transition stages more than lived up to their reputation on Thursday on a route widely viewed as having bunch sprint written all over it was won from a four-man breakaway by Alpecin-Fenix racer Dries De Bondt.
De Bondt narrowly out-sprinted Jumbo-Visma’s Eduardo Affini with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) in third, while the bunch came in just 14 seconds behind.
Overall the biggest change came before the stage after João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), previously fourth overall, tested positive for COVID-19.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) punctured late on but within the final three kilometres so he retained his second place behind Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) as the Giro starts its final mountain showdown on Friday.
More to come.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
