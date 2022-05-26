Breakaway holds off the sprinters as De Bondt wins Giro d'Italia stage 18

Image 1 of 30 Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) takes the win on stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia 2022 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) takes the win on stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia 2022 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Stage 18 winner Dries De Bondt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates stage 18 victory on the podium (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in peloton and retained overall lead (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) continues in the white jersey (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) retains his blue jersey lead (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Points leader Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) with race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rides to the start ahead of the final chance for the sprinters (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl control the peloton as the early attacks go at the front (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 The peloton tackle a short downhill section early on stage 18 (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, Groupama-FDJ, and DSM were the primary teams controlling the peloton (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) leads Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) in the early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Affini leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Ineos Grenadiers protect race leader Carapaz in the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Cort leads the breakaway through the mid-part of the day (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Points classification leader Arnaud Démare in the peloton (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 The peloton racing through the Veneto countryside on stage 18 (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Groupama-FDJ led the peloton for much of the stage (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 The peloton passes over a bridge mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 The breakaway spent much of the day at less than two minutes up on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 UAE, DSM, FDJ, and QuickStep led the peloton for most of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 30 The peloton rides mid-stage on a day for the sprinters (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 The lined-out peloton heads into the final 50km on stage 18 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Tim De Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Spectators cheer the peloton as it crosses through Veneto region (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Breakaway of four on last fourth-category climb of the day, the Muro di Ca' del Poggio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 A look at the breakaway group sprinting to the line (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 30 Dries De Bondt (left) takes the win just ahead of Edoardo Affini (on right) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30 Another look at the sprint finish between Dries De Bondt (left, winner) and Edoardo Affini (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 30

The famously unpredictable Giro d’Italia transition stages more than lived up to their reputation on Thursday on a route widely viewed as having bunch sprint written all over it was won from a four-man breakaway by Alpecin-Fenix racer Dries De Bondt.

De Bondt narrowly out-sprinted Jumbo-Visma’s Eduardo Affini with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) in third, while the bunch came in just 14 seconds behind.

Overall the biggest change came before the stage after João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), previously fourth overall, tested positive for COVID-19.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) punctured late on but within the final three kilometres so he retained his second place behind Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) as the Giro starts its final mountain showdown on Friday.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)