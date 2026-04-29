The five key stages that will define this year's Giro d'Italia – From iconic mountains to a crucial long time trial

The Passo Giau will feature as the highest mountain in this year's Giro

The 2026 Giro d'Italia will start in Bulgaria before crossing into Italian soil and covering a 3,459km route that will feature seven mountaintop finishes and 49,000 metres of climbing, culminating in a leg-breaking high-altitude finale that will set the scene for a dramatic fight for the maglia rosa before a traditional celebratory procession into Rome.

One time trial will shift the dynamics away from the mountain stages and could mark a decisive moment if the race comes down to mere seconds. However, it is more likely that the battle for the overall title will be fought on the slopes of the Blockhaus and Pila, and then in the mountain-heavy final week atop Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) and Piancavallo.

Cyclingnews has selected the five stages that we believe will play a key role in the outcome of the 2026 Giro d'Italia.

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Stage 7: Formia - Blockhaus (244km)

The last time the Giro visited Blockhaus, Jai Hindley won the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton will face the longest stage of this Giro d'Italia in the first nine days of racing, and while some longer Grand Tour stages often have a flatter transitional feel, stage 7 will be one of the most decisive races for the overall contenders with a finish atop the famed Blockhaus.

It will mark the first of seven summit finishes of this Giro d'Italia, and while there are uphill finishes aplenty, the big ones to follow Blockhaus include summit finishes on stage 8 at Fermo, stage 14 at Pila, stage 16 at Carì, stage 17 at Anadlo, stage 19 at Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) and stage 20 at Piancavallo.

The peloton will set off on a large loop along the coast through Sperlonga and Gaeta before heading inland, where the climbing starts after 133km and doesn't relent until the finish line.

The climbing will begin on the slopes of the category 2 Roccaraso, which is only 6.9km with an average gradient of 6.5%, but the steeper sections are closer to 12%. They will then tackle uncategorized climbs over Serra Malvone and Passo San Leonardo, which are only a taste of what lies ahead as the Blockhaus looms.

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(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Without ascents like the Zoncolan, Mortirolo or Stelvio, Blockhaus will stand alone as one of the most recognisable climbs along this year's Giro d'Italia. On the technical side, the climb uses the steep 13.6km-long Roccamorice narrow road with numerous hairpins. For almost 10km, gradients remain above 9%, with peaks up to 14% before the slopes ease slightly heading into the closing kilometre.

It debuted in 1967 on a stage won by Eddy Merckx, and later the site of a GC showdown between Francesco Moser and Laurent Fignon in 1984 (although Moreno Argentin triumphed at the summit). Other notable victories went to Nairo Quintana in 2017 and Jai Hindley in 2022. At the women's Giro d'Italia in 2024, Neve Bradbury crossed the line with the victory ahead of Lotte Kopecky and eventual overall winner Elisa Longo Borghini.

Stage 10: Viareggio - Massa (40.2km ITT)

There's just one TT in this year's Giro, compared to two in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton ends the first week of the Giro d'Italia with back-to-back ascents on Blockhaus and Corno alle Scale before being rewarded with some reprieve on the second rest day. While the GC contenders won't see the next major climb until stage 14, they will need to shift strategy toward the individual time trial on stage 10.