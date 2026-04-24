Tour of the Alps: Giulio Pellizzari soloes to queen stage triumph to seal first career GC title

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Italian wins with 21km solo ride as Ineos duo Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman round out podium in Bolzano

BOZEN-BOLZANO, ITALY - APRIL 24: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe - Green Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 5 a 128.6km stage from Trento to Bozen-Bolzano on April 24, 2026 in Bozen-Bolzano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Giulio Pellizzari celebrates a solo victory on stage 5 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sealed the overall title at the Tour of the Alps in style, winning the mountainous final stage of the race on Friday.

The Italian, wearing the green leader’s jersey after his stage 2 triumph, attacked a few kilometres shy of the summit of the second of two ascents of the Montoppio climb before soloing for 21km down to the finish in Bolzano.

The Ineos Grenadiers duo of Thymen Arensman and Egan Bernal, both starting the day within 10 seconds of Pellizzari’s lead, were both distanced and dismantled as the 22-year-old claimed the first GC success of his young and highly promising career.

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Bernal was second across the line alongside Arensman in third, the Ineos duo coming home 30 seconds down in a trio that also featured last year’s winner, Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling).

Ineos dominated the peloton on the first ascent, but Red Bull took control on the second, shredding the bunch, and even shedding their own Alexander Vlasov – fourth on GC – but setting up Pellizzari for a successful launch.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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