Tour of the Alps: Giulio Pellizzari soloes to queen stage triumph to seal first career GC title

Giulio Pellizzari celebrates a solo victory on stage 5 of the Tour of the Alps

Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sealed the overall title at the Tour of the Alps in style, winning the mountainous final stage of the race on Friday.

The Italian, wearing the green leader’s jersey after his stage 2 triumph, attacked a few kilometres shy of the summit of the second of two ascents of the Montoppio climb before soloing for 21km down to the finish in Bolzano.

The Ineos Grenadiers duo of Thymen Arensman and Egan Bernal, both starting the day within 10 seconds of Pellizzari’s lead, were both distanced and dismantled as the 22-year-old claimed the first GC success of his young and highly promising career.

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Bernal was second across the line alongside Arensman in third, the Ineos duo coming home 30 seconds down in a trio that also featured last year’s winner, Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling).

The short but explosive finale measured just 128.6km but featured the twin ascents of the category-1 Montoppio (12.7km at 7%) and twin descents of the fast run down into Bolzano.

Ineos dominated the peloton on the first ascent, but Red Bull took control on the second, shredding the bunch, and even shedding their own Alexander Vlasov – fourth on GC – but setting up Pellizzari for a successful launch.

Expertly piloted by Giovanni Aleotti, the GC leader took flight just under 5km from the top of the climb, collecting six bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint a couple of kilometres from the top. His gap had hovered around the 10-second mark over the Ineos duo for much of the climb, but he found 20 by the summit and only increased that on the descent.

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Pellizzari ends the race and caps his first GC title with an advantage of 40 seconds over Bernal, who swapped places with his teammate Arensman on GC. That was due to the bonus seconds he collected on the final climb (four for second place) and the finish line (six for second place), with Arensman rounding out the final podium at 50 seconds.

Results

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