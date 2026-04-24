Tour of the Alps: Giulio Pellizzari soloes to queen stage triumph to seal first career GC title
Italian wins with 21km solo ride as Ineos duo Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman round out podium in Bolzano
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sealed the overall title at the Tour of the Alps in style, winning the mountainous final stage of the race on Friday.
The Italian, wearing the green leader’s jersey after his stage 2 triumph, attacked a few kilometres shy of the summit of the second of two ascents of the Montoppio climb before soloing for 21km down to the finish in Bolzano.
The Ineos Grenadiers duo of Thymen Arensman and Egan Bernal, both starting the day within 10 seconds of Pellizzari’s lead, were both distanced and dismantled as the 22-year-old claimed the first GC success of his young and highly promising career.Article continues below
Bernal was second across the line alongside Arensman in third, the Ineos duo coming home 30 seconds down in a trio that also featured last year’s winner, Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling).
The short but explosive finale measured just 128.6km but featured the twin ascents of the category-1 Montoppio (12.7km at 7%) and twin descents of the fast run down into Bolzano.
Ineos dominated the peloton on the first ascent, but Red Bull took control on the second, shredding the bunch, and even shedding their own Alexander Vlasov – fourth on GC – but setting up Pellizzari for a successful launch.
Expertly piloted by Giovanni Aleotti, the GC leader took flight just under 5km from the top of the climb, collecting six bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint a couple of kilometres from the top. His gap had hovered around the 10-second mark over the Ineos duo for much of the climb, but he found 20 by the summit and only increased that on the descent.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Pellizzari ends the race and caps his first GC title with an advantage of 40 seconds over Bernal, who swapped places with his teammate Arensman on GC. That was due to the bonus seconds he collected on the final climb (four for second place) and the finish line (six for second place), with Arensman rounding out the final podium at 50 seconds.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.