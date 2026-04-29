'We have seen the indoor market grow at the fastest rate since Covid' - Zwift completes strategic acquisition of indoor cycling competitor Rouvy
Zwift and Rouvy will maintain their independent operations
Zwift has announced its acquisition of the indoor training platform Rouvy today.
Rouvy, which is based in Czechia, was launched in 2017 by brothers Petr and Jiri Samek. The platform, which utilises real-life video footage for an immersive indoor training experience, announced its own strategic acquisition of FulGaz in early 2025 and announced a multi-year deal with the Ironman series at the same time.
In a press release today, Zwift stated the acquisition of Rouvy aims to accelerate the growth of indoor cycling via strategic cooperation between the two companies, whilst maintaining their independent operations. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.Article continues below
Zwift also confirmed that from today, Zwift-ready smart trainers and Zwift Ride smart frames will work with Rouvy too. The brand claims this will unlock new experiences within the Rouvy software, with further updates planned over the coming months.
“We have a huge amount of respect for what ROUVY has achieved, developing a fantastic product and growing their global community by demonstrating there is a strong market for real video experiences," said Zwift Co-Founder and CEO, Eric Min.
"ROUVY’s differentiated experience is proof we can be stronger together, and I’m excited to see how this deal will accelerate our mission to make more people, more active, more often. This is an exciting time for our industry and for cyclists worldwide. Over the past year, we have seen the indoor cycling market grow at the fastest rate since COVID,” he said.
Zwift also confirmed that both it and Rouvy will continue to operate independently with 'differentiated roadmaps and subscription packages.'
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Petr Samek, CEO and Founder of ROUVY, said, “This is a strong validation of what we’ve built with our team and community, connecting indoor and outdoor training through real routes. ROUVY will continue to be the ROUVY you all know and love, with the same team and the same focus on helping riders achieve their cycling goals.
"For our community, this means we’ll keep building the experience you know, supporting your training all year round. Now, supported by Zwift and the Zwift hardware ecosystem, we have an opportunity to create even more experiences in the world of indoor cycling reality.”
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
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