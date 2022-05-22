Giro d'Italia stage 15 - Live coverage

Refresh

166km to go 23 seconds up to the attackers as Carapaz and co get back in.

Three Ineos men dropped back to help Carapaz. The group is just about to rejoin the peloton.

David de la Cruz and Diego Rosa among those attacking now.

It shouldn't be any problem for Carapaz and the rest to get back on. Just a bit of energy wasted early on, though.

Trek-Segafredo lead more attacks from the peloton.

20 seconds from them to the peloton. Another 40 seconds back to the small group with Carapaz who were held up in the crash.

170km to go Vanhoucke, Covi, and Davy are still pushing out front.

It doesn't look like anybody is seriously hurt after that. Riders all back up and running pretty quickly.

Carapaz falls onto the grass at the side of the road. Maybe 7 or 8 more went down and more were held up. Guillaume Martin, Simon Yates, and Fernando Gaviria were also involved.

A crash in the peloton! Maglia rosa Carapaz is involved.

They're around 10 seconds up on the peloton as riders still try to get away behind.

Vanhoucke and Covi are joined by Groupama-FDJ man Clement Davy.

174km to go Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) on the attack now. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) with him.

Maglia azzurra Diego Rosa is also among those fighting up front, unsurprisingly.

More riders try to make it out front. Arnaud Démare is up there!

177km to go The flag drops and the attacks start! Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal) on the move straight away.

We're just waiting for the riders to get through to km0 and then see the battle for today's breakaway.

And here we go! The riders have rolled out to start the neutral zone.

Moments away from the start now...

A good reception for Carapaz as he leaves the bus and heads to the start of the stage this morning.

Of course, we have a new race leader today in Richard Carapaz. "The last week will be very competitive and pretty complicated," he said after stage 14. Carapaz in leader's maglia rosa starts a new Giro d'Italia for Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under 10 minutes to the start of the roll out now. The riders will roll through a 4.6km neutral zone before the flag drops and the stage gets underway.

Before we begin stage 15 – there's around 15 minutes to go before the riders roll out – why not check out our rider of the day from stage 14? Wilco Kelderman took the title for his long stint on the front of the GC group, and as a representative of Bora-Hansgrohe's work in shaping the stage.

Here's what they're all fighting for (well, not all of them at this point)... (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

"On the day when anything could happen, almost everything did. For two weeks, the favourites for this Giro had been measured in their approach, carefully meting out their efforts and limiting their exposure. Then, in the space of 147 dizzying kilometres in the hills around Turin, the previous logic of the Giro seemed to collapse upon itself." Those were Barry Ryan's words on yesterday's tumultuous stage 14. He spoke to Domenico Pozzovivo, Pello Bilbao, Simon Yates, and Guillaume Martin about the stage and today's mountain test.

The first-category climbs of Pila and Verrogne offer up 40-18-12-9-6-4-2-1 points while the second-category summit finish at Cogne offers 18-8-6-4-2-1 points. A maximum of 98 KOM points on offer today, then.

Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) remains in blue after taking nine points yesterday. He's on 92 points to Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) on 69. GC men Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) are next on 62 and 56 points, while the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Lennard Kämna and Wilco Kelderman, and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) are next on 43, 36, and 30 points. Who will make it out front to battle for the massive number of points on offer today? (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

The riders will take on 90km of mostly flat roads (though heading slightly uphill all the time) before they hit any of the big mountains though. We should see a big fight for the breakaway with plenty of riders hoping to battle it out for the maglia azzurra KOM jersey during that long run to the first climb of Pila.

Here's a look at the climbs on the menu today. Click here for a zoomed-in view (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The action was non-stop yesterday, with a 50km battle for a breakaway which lasted around 30km before Bora-Hansgrohe blew the race apart, then a long GC fight over hilly circuit on the final 70km. Today the riders have to head to the Alps and take on three mountains, including two hard first-category climbs. Depending on how teams approach today it could be carnage once again...

If you needed a reminder of what went on yesterday, here's our stage 14 report... Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates captures solo win on stage 14 in Turin (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

45 minutes to the start in Rivarolo Canavese and the remaining 159 riders are signing in for stage 15 this morning.