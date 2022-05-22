Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 15 - Live coverage



After a hectic day in Turin, the peloton takes on Alpine summit finish in Cogne

Stage 15 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race notes

Richard Carapaz is the new maglia rosa

Jai Hindley lies second at seven seconds, João Almeida third at 30 seconds

Three hard Alpine tests on 177km stage 15 – Pila (12.2km at 6.9%), Verrogne (13.9km at 7.1%), Cogne (22.2km at 4.3%) 

166km to go

23 seconds up to the attackers as Carapaz and co get back in.

Three Ineos men dropped back to help Carapaz. The group is just about to rejoin the peloton.

David de la Cruz and Diego Rosa among those attacking now.

It shouldn't be any problem for Carapaz and the rest to get back on. Just a bit of energy wasted early on, though.

Trek-Segafredo lead more attacks from the peloton.

20 seconds from them to the peloton. Another 40 seconds back to the small group with Carapaz who were held up in the crash.

170km to go

Vanhoucke, Covi, and Davy are still pushing out front.

It doesn't look like anybody is seriously hurt after that. Riders all back up and running pretty quickly.

Carapaz falls onto the grass at the side of the road. Maybe 7 or 8 more went down and more were held up. Guillaume Martin, Simon Yates, and Fernando Gaviria were also involved.

A crash in the peloton! Maglia rosa Carapaz is involved.

They're around 10 seconds up on the peloton as riders still try to get away behind.

Vanhoucke and Covi are joined by Groupama-FDJ man Clement Davy.

174km to go

Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) on the attack now. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) with him.

Maglia azzurra Diego Rosa is also among those fighting up front, unsurprisingly.

More riders try to make it out front. Arnaud Démare is up there!

177km to go

The flag drops and the attacks start! Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal) on the move straight away.

We're just waiting for the riders to get through to km0 and then see the battle for today's breakaway.

And here we go! The riders have rolled out to start the neutral zone.

Moments away from the start now...

A good reception for Carapaz as he leaves the bus and heads to the start of the stage this morning.

Of course, we have a new race leader today in Richard Carapaz. "The last week will be very competitive and pretty complicated," he said after stage 14.

Carapaz in leader's maglia rosa starts a new Giro d'Italia for Ineos Grenadiers

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning the pink leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under 10 minutes to the start of the roll out now. The riders will roll through a 4.6km neutral zone before the flag drops and the stage gets underway.

Before we begin stage 15 – there's around 15 minutes to go before the riders roll out – why not check out our rider of the day from stage 14?

Wilco Kelderman took the title for his long stint on the front of the GC group, and as a representative of Bora-Hansgrohe's work in shaping the stage.

Giro d'Italia rider of the day: Kelderman helps Bora-Hansgrohe blow stage 14 apart

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 LR Jai Hindley of Australia and Wilco Kelderman of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe leads the peloton while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's what they're all fighting for (well, not all of them at this point)...

COGNE ITALY MAY 22 Detailed view of Trofeo Senza Fine during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 15 a 177km stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne 1622m Giro WorldTour on May 22 2022 in Cogne Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

"On the day when anything could happen, almost everything did. For two weeks, the favourites for this Giro had been measured in their approach, carefully meting out their efforts and limiting their exposure. Then, in the space of 147 dizzying kilometres in the hills around Turin, the previous logic of the Giro seemed to collapse upon itself."

Those were Barry Ryan's words on yesterday's tumultuous stage 14. He spoke to Domenico Pozzovivo, Pello Bilbao, Simon Yates, and Guillaume Martin about the stage and today's mountain test.

Read that analysis here.

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 LR Joo Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe and Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The first-category climbs of Pila and Verrogne offer up 40-18-12-9-6-4-2-1 points while the second-category summit finish at Cogne offers 18-8-6-4-2-1 points. 

A maximum of 98 KOM points on offer today, then.

Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) remains in blue after taking nine points yesterday. He's on 92 points to Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) on 69.

GC men Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) are next on 62 and 56 points, while the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Lennard Kämna and Wilco Kelderman, and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) are next on 43, 36, and 30 points.

Who will make it out front to battle for the massive number of points on offer today?

JESI ITALY MAY 17 Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team celebrates winning the blue mountain jersey on the podium ceremony after the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m Giro WorldTour on May 17 2022 in Jesi Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

The riders will take on 90km of mostly flat roads (though heading slightly uphill all the time) before they hit any of the big mountains though.

We should see a big fight for the breakaway with plenty of riders hoping to battle it out for the maglia azzurra KOM jersey during that long run to the first climb of Pila.

Here's a look at the climbs on the menu today. Click here for a zoomed-in view

Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 15 climbs profiles

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The action was non-stop yesterday, with a 50km battle for a breakaway which lasted around 30km before Bora-Hansgrohe blew the race apart, then a long GC fight over hilly circuit on the final 70km.

Today the riders have to head to the Alps and take on three mountains, including two hard first-category climbs. Depending on how teams approach today it could be carnage once again...

If you needed a reminder of what went on yesterday, here's our stage 14 report...

Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates captures solo win on stage 14 in Turin

TURIN ITALY MAY 21 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 14 a 147km stage from Santena to Torino Giro WorldTour on May 21 2022 in Turin Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

45 minutes to the start in Rivarolo Canavese and the remaining 159 riders are signing in for stage 15 this morning.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia as the race heads into the Alps. Have you recovered from the non-stop action of yesterday's race to Turin yet?

