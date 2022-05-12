Démare pips Ewan in photo finish on Giro d'Italia stage 6

Image 1 of 23 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to victory on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia in Scalea (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to victory on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia in Scalea (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Classification leaders at start of stage 6 (L-R): Arnaud Demare (Groupama - FDJ) Purple Points Jersey, Juan Pedro López (Trek - Segafredo) Pink Leader Jersey, Lennard Kämna (Bora - Hansgrohe) Blue Mountain Jersey and Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 They're off! Stage 6 is a 192km stage from Palmi to Scalea (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Juan Pedro López of Trek-Segafredo rides in pink leader's jersey and shares a laugh with fellow Spaniard Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 The team introductions in Palmi City while fans cheer prior to the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Diego Rosa of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Diego Rosa of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team struck out alone 23km into the 192km stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Clement Davy rides alongsiide Groupama-FDJ teammate Arnaud Demare, who wears the Purple Points Jersey compete d (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal leads the peloton early on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Full Lotto Soudal crew rides in peloton around sprinter Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Michael Mørkøv of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 A long flat stage 6 calls for extra provisions from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Clement Davy of Groupama-FDJ leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Flat roads along the coast allow Dario Cataldo and maglia rosa Juan Pedro López of Trek-Segafredo to chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Solo escapee Diego Rosa of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team had a 3:15 advantage with 62km to ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Giacomo Nizzolo of Israel-Premier Tech during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Miles Scotson of Groupama-FDJ rides in front of Mark Cavendish of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides casually on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Hugh Carthy of EF Education-EasyPost rides in peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Ineos Grenadiers riders not pushing the pace before the intermediate sprint along the coastal route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) talks with Matteo Sobrero (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to victory on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia in Scalea, livening up what was a deathly dull five hours of racing with a photo finish on the line, millimetres ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal).

The Frenchman came from behind to beat the Australian and take his second win in two days after a strong lead-out by Jacopo Guarnieri, while Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rounded out the podium after launching his sprint just before his two rivals hit the wind.

The final kilometre, which finally came around 35 minute slower than the slowest time schedule for the stage, saw Groupama-FDJ take over at the head of the peloton as the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl train was derailed by Cofidis.

The French squad set things up perfectly on the final run-in before Michael Mørkøv got back to the front just in time with Cavendish on his wheel and Ewan right behind.

It was the Manxman who launched first, going early once again with 250 metres left to run. Unlike his stage win in Hungary, however, he jumped too soon. Ewan and Démare had lined up behind him as the trio of fast men sped into the final 150 metres, with Ewan first of the pair to hit the wind.

Ewan headed to the line looking like he would hang on to claim his sixth career Giro d'Italia stage victory, but the maglia ciclamino-clad Démare had just enough in the dying metres, winning the stage by the finest of margins with a bike throw to edge himself past.

The stage, more notable for a lack of interesting events than anything else, failed to provide any shake-ups in any of the major classifications.

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) remains in the pink jersey, 38 seconds up on Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), who still holds a healthy mountain classification lead. Démare, meanwhile, has only extended his points jersey total with another stage win.

How it unfolded

The sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia took the riders 192km up the Tyrrhenian coast in Calabria on what would certainly be another day for the sprinters. Like stage 5, which finished in Messina, there was little along the way to dissuade the fast men, save for a fourth-category climb.

The climb to the Aeroporto Luigi Razza came right at the start of the day, though, and wouldn't trouble the likes of Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan as Portella Mandrazzi had on Wednesday. What followed was a largely flat run on the coastal road north, ahead of the finish in Scalea.

It was a very quiet start to the stage, with no riders heading out on the attack as the flag was dropped in Palmi to kick things off.

The most notable thing about those quiet early kilometres was a joke attack from Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), the Dutch pair surprisingly sprinting away from the massed peloton before easing up and laughing at one another.

In the peloton, the pace was an extremely leisurely 35kph, some way short of the slowest schedule for the day, which predicted a low average speed of 42kph. It wasn't until the 23km mark, partway up the hill which led to the KOM, that a real attack went.

Eolo-Kometa rider Diego Rosa was the man in question. Yes, just one man. The Italian jumped away solo and nobody in the peloton had any interest in joining him in the move. Back in the peloton – four minutes back at the top of the climb – Lotto Soudal controlled the situation.

Rosa took the points on the climb and the points at the day's first intermediate sprint in Vibo Valentia, the latter provoking a three-man attack from Drone Hooper-Androni Giocattoli.

The Italian ProTeam sent Filippo Tagliani, Simone Ravanelli, and Eduardo Sepùlveda up the road, with Tagliani seeking more points for the sprint competition. Further back, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) beat Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) for minor points.

14km after the sprint, the Androni trio dropped back to the peloton, leaving Rosa to slog away on his own with 140km still to run before the finish, not that he'd make it there alone, of course.

Groupama-FDJ joined Lotto Soudal on the front in limiting Rosa's advantage to four minutes, but to be frank there was very little of note going on for much of the stage. Heading towards the cluster of small hills from 70km to 20km to go, the peloton did eat away at the gap somewhat, though.

From 3:45 at the start of the uncategorised lumps, the bunch shaved time off as they slowly edged towards the line. By the time Rosa was inside the final 40km, he was just a minute up, and his time out front was numbered.

It was all over for the 33-year-old at the 28.5km to go mark, the Lotto Soudal- and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl-led peloton sweeping him up early and well in time for the finish. The Belgian squads led the way across the 20km mark around half an hour down on the slowest time schedule, indicative of how sheerly boring the day's racing was.

The pace finally upped heading into the final 15km, when the Belgian squads, UAE Team Emirates, and Groupama-FDJ were among the teams in control at the front hoping to set up their sprinters.

More teams joined the fray as the peloton sped into the final 5km, with sprint squads mixing among GC teams keeping their leaders out of trouble. QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Groupama-FDJ were the most organised trains on the front, while Ewan stuck to Cavendish's wheel heading into the final 3km.

Interlopers in the form of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (setting up Girmay), and Israel-Premier Tech (setting up Giacomo Nizzolo) took over heading into the final 2km, though in the end, the pair would round off the top five behind the podium trio.

What was more perplexing was the total absence of Alpecin-Fenix towards the front at any point in the proceedings, the Belgian squad not contesting the sprint at all. Instead, it was Groupama-FDJ who retook the mantle in the final kilometre, eventually delivering Démare to a seventh Giro d'Italia stage victory of his career.

