Giro d'Italia stage 13 - Live coverage

Refresh

The peloton travels north from Liguria to Piedmont today. (Image credit: Getty images)

120km to go The gap remains around 3'20" as the race closes in on the day's first ascent. The breakaway group of five riders are working well together, however, with the sprinters teams working hard to drive the peloton it doesn't look as though it's going to be a day for them today.

The race turns inland and begins to head north towards today's final destination, Cuneo. They will tackle a short uncategorised climb and an intermediate sprint before they take on the day's only categorised climb, the cat 3 Colle di Nava.

125km to go The sprinters' teams are working on the front of the peloton to keep the gap relatively small. QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl ride for Mark Cavendish, Israel-Premier Tech for Giacomo Nizzolo, UAE Team Emirates for Fernando Gaviria and Groupama-FDJ for Arnaud Démare.

Nicolas Prodhomme with his AG2R-Citroen colleagues before Stage 12. The Frenchman makes up one fifth of the breakaway group, who currently hold a 3'13" advantage over the peloton. He has never won a race at world tour level. (Image credit: Getty images)

130km to go The gap has extended slightly to 3'21", but the peloton are not allowing the breakaway too much time today as they head towards the first uncategorised climb of the day.

135km to go The situation has settled already, in stark contrast to yesterday. The breakaway currently hold a 3'08" lead over the peloton, as the race travels along the coast to Imperia.

The gap quickly grows as the peloton allow the breakaway to get ahead. The gap is around 2 minutes.

Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroen) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo Visma) join the group of three to make it a breakaway group of five. The riders from QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, UAE Team Emirates and Groupama-FDJ block the road behind, indicating that this is likely to be our breakaway of the day.

140km to go A group of three has established a gap on the peloton as the race joins up with the coast once again. They are Filippo Tagliani (Drone-Hopper), Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa) and Julius van den Berg (EF Education-Easypost). Two more riders are trying to chase on.

Diego Rosa of EOLO-Kometa is understandably keen to be a part of today's break. He currently wears the maglia azzurra and will hope to take the KOM points available at the top of today's only categorised climb.

Once again a number of riders try to get away and Groupama-FDJ ride to close the gap.

Groupama-FDJ work on the front of the peloton to reel the breakaway back in. They are protecting maglia ciclamino Arnaud Démare, and will ride for a bunch sprint finish.

Once again it's looking as though it may take a little while to establish the break. Currently a group of around seven riders has a small gap, including Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), stage 7 winner Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma), Diego Rosa (EOLO-Kometa and Julius van den Berg (EF Education-Easypost).

145km to go A small group has moved away from the peloton, and a few more try to get away.

The peloton travels through Sanremo, and will travel alongside the coast to Imperia before turning inland and heading north. No movement away from the front of the bunch so far.

150km to go The race passes kilometre zero and the flag drops to begin stage 12. EOLO-Kometa immediately move to the front of the bunch.

The race has rolled out in Sanremo, and the flag will shortly drop to officially begin the racing on stage 12. 🔥 Stage 1⃣3⃣ has started!🔥 La Tappa 1⃣3⃣ è partita!#Giro pic.twitter.com/XtlHuau80nMay 20, 2022 See more

There's been much debate over whether today is one for the breakaway, or the sprint. With only one category three climb, and over half of the race remaining after it for sprinters to make up lost ground, a sprint seems more likely. However, the Colle di Nava is a tricky test. 9km of climbing at an average gradient of 6% will pose a significant challenge, especially given it follows immediately after another small, uncategorised climb.

At 150km, stage 12 is the second shortest road stage of the race so far, with the shortest coming tomorrow.

We begin today on the Ligurian coast in Sanremo, famously the finish location for the one-day Monument Milano-Sanremo. Today's route replicates part of the alternate 2020 route, but it will feel a lot shorter - at just 150km in total, it's only just over half of the total distance of Milano-Sanremo. (Image credit: RCS)

In terms of today's stage, it's one of the shortest days in the race, which will be a relief to the riders following yesterday's longest stage. It was a fast one though, and saw a second Italian winner in as many days, with Stefano Oldani taking victory. Today looks likely to end in a bunch sprint, but it will depend on how the sprinters manage the tricky third category climb, the Colle di Nava.

Today, Trek-Segafredo's Juan Pedro López will wear the maglia rosa for the ninth day running, as his team defends the lead in the general classification. López also holds the young rider's white jersey, which will once again be worn by UAE Team Emirates' João Almeida. Arnaud Démare continues in the maglia ciclamino, as the leader of the points classification, while EOLO-Kometa's Diego Rosa remains the current King of the Mountains. (Image credit: Getty images)