Giro d'Italia considers podium ceremony changes after Girmay cork injury

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia have told Cyclingnews they are considering changes to the post-stage podium ceremony after Biniam Girmay was forced to abandon the race when a flying cork damaged his right eye.

The Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider won stage 10 to Jesi, beating Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a head-to-head sprint finish, making history as the first Black African to win a stage in a Grand Tour. However just minutes later, as he leant down to pick up the magnum of Italian spumante to celebrate on the podium, the cork exploded from the bottle and hit him in the eye.

Celebrations with champagne or spumante have been a long tradition at bike races and other sporting events but Girmay's injury sparked widespread calls to scrap the moment of celebration or at least protect the riders.

"We're considering what we can do to avoid anything similar," Giro d'Italia Director Mauro Vegni told Cyclingnews before Wednesday's stage to Reggio Emilia.

Girmay had to cut short his post-stage obligations and was taken to Jesi hospital, where he was diagnosed with a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye.

"Today I didn't start the race because of my eye. I need some rest to give more power to the eye," Girmay said on Wednesday morning before leaving the Giro d'Italia before stage 11.

The tables were reversed from the opening day of the Giro, when Van der Poel outsprinted Girmay for the victory and then almost had a mishap with the celebrations on the podium later as well.

"I saw it afterwards. I had the same on the first day but luckily it didn’t go in my eye," Van der Poel said. "I think the organisation must maybe take the cork out a bit already, or something like that, because it comes out really easily. It’s actually a little dangerous. That’s not the way you want to leave the Giro."

Team Doctor Piet Daneels explained that Girmay’s eye should make a full recovery, but that continuing in the Giro was not conducive to that.

"An injury like that hasn't happened for years," Vegni suggested.

"Mathieu van Poel experienced something similar in Hungary but that was when he shook the bottle. Everyone could see that Biniam Girmay was quite emotional after he'd won and wanted to celebrate after winning the stage. He leant over the bottle and the cork came out at exactly the same time.

"We'll look at how we can improve things and make them safer, without affecting the rider's moment of celebration on the podium, the sponsors and the sport."