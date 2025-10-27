UCI Gravel World Series 2026
Global qualifying races for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships
UCI Gravel World Series overview
The 2026 GravelKing UCI Gravel World Series is a collection of races that act as qualifiers for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Nannup, Western Australia from October 10-11.
Ahead of the new calendar year, the UCI announced that Panaracer Corporation's tyre brand, GravelKing, would become the title sponsor of the series for the next three seasons, 2026-2028.
For the fifth season of the series, qualifying rounds began at Flanders Legacy Gravel in Belgium on Sunday 19 October, 2025. Four qualifying events are on the schedule for 2026 as after Flanders Legacy the calendar moves to Gravelista in Australia, Dustman in Thailand and Alentejo Gravel in Portugal.
The full season details were yet to be released at the time of writing, but generally the bulk of rounds are in Europe. Still there are an increasing number spread across the globe from North America to Africa, Asia and Australia.
Not only does th series offer the opportunity to qualify for the UCI World Championships – with the top 25% earning a start – but the racing also helps riders gather points to secure a place further up the starting grid. Points are awarded for those in the top 25 overall at series events, starting at 200 for first and going down to five for 25th place.
UCI Gravel World Series events
Date
Event
Location
Women's elite winner
Men's elite winner
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Flanders Legacy Gravel
Leuven, Belgium
Wendy Oosterwoud
Aaron Van der Beken
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Gravelista
Seymour, Australia
Sharlotte Lucas
Brendan Johnston
Saturday, November 1, 2025
Dustman
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Caroline Livesey
Toki Sawada
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Alentejo Gravel
Ourique, Portugal
Rosa Klöser
Lukas Malezsewski
Saturday, February 14, 2026
The Ceder
Nuwerust Farm, South Africa
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Row 4 - Cell 4
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Castellon Gravel Race
Llucena, Spain
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Gravel Brazil
Camboriu, Brazil
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Row 6 - Cell 4
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Turnhout Gravel
Turnhout, Belgium
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Row 7 - Cell 4
Sunday, March 28, 2026
114 Gravel Race
Elvas, Portugal - Badajoz, Spain
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Row 8 - Cell 4
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Vuelta Atlas Cumbres Gravel
Cura Brochero-Cordoba, Argentina
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Wörthersee Gravel Race
Velden am Wörthersee
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
Sunday, April 19, 2026
Monaco Gravel Race
Monaco-Peille, Monaco
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 4
Sunday, April 25, 2026
Gravel One Fifty
Roden, Netherlands
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 4
Sunday, April 25, 2026
Highlands Gravel Classic
Fayetteville-Goshen, USA
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 4
Friday, May 1, 2026
Giro Sardegna Gravel
Muravera-Villasimius, Italy
|Row 14 - Cell 3
|Row 14 - Cell 4
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Marly Grav Race
Valkenburg, Netherlands
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|Row 15 - Cell 4
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Seven
Nannup, Australia
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
Saturday, May 16, 2026
The Gralloch
Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 4
Sunday, May 24, 2026
Gravel Bogota
Chia Bogota, Colombia
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 4
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Gravel Adventure
Szklarska Poreba-Jakuszyce, Poland
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 19 - Cell 4
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Safari Gravel Race
Hell's Gate, Kenya
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 4
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Wish One Millau Grands Causses
Millau, France
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 4
Saturday, June 20, 2026
The Devils Cardigan
Derby, Australia
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 4
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Grand Tour 3 Cime Lavaredo
Auronzo di Cadore, Italy
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 4
Sunday, June 21, 2026
Eislek Gravel Luxembourg
Vianden, Luxembourg
|Row 24 - Cell 3
|Row 24 - Cell 4
Sunday, June 21, 2026
OG Classique
Wakefield, Canada
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 4
Sunday, July 5, 2026
Hegau Gravel Festival
Singen, Germany
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Row 26 - Cell 4
Sunday, July 12, 2026
The Majestics
Villars, Switzerland
|Row 27 - Cell 3
|Row 27 - Cell 4
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Around the Pot
Swellendam, South Africa
|Row 28 - Cell 3
|Row 28 - Cell 4
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Gravel Tour Hlinsko
Hlinsko, Czechoslovakia
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Row 29 - Cell 4
Saturday, August 8, 2026
Gravel Weekend
Tukums, Latvia
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|Row 30 - Cell 4
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Gravel Medellin
Medellin, Colombia
|Row 31 - Cell 3
|Row 31 - Cell 4
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Gravel Grit 'n Grind
Halmstad, Sweden
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|Row 32 - Cell 4
Saturday, August 22, 2026
Khomas100
Windhoek, Namibia
|Row 33 - Cell 3
|Row 33 - Cell 4
Sunday, August 30, 2026
2026 UEC European Gravel Championships
Houffalize, Belgium
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|Row 34 - Cell 4
Sunday, August 30, 2026
Gravel Arteaga Mexico
Arteaga, Mexico
|Row 35 - Cell 3
|Row 35 - Cell 4
Saturday, September 5, 2026
The Wolf
Dronninglund, Denmark
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|Row 36 - Cell 4
Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, 2026
Graean Cymru
Llyn Brenig, Great Britain
|Row 37 - Cell 3
|Row 37 - Cell 4
Sunday, September 6, 2026
Gravel Chile
Valdivia, Chile
|Row 38 - Cell 3
|Row 38 - Cell 4
Saturday, September 12, 2026
Falling Leaves
Lahti, Finland
|Row 39 - Cell 3
|Row 39 - Cell 4
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Sea Otter Europe Girona
Girona, Spain
|Row 40 - Cell 3
|Row 40 - Cell 4
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Tartu Rattamaraton
Otepää-Elva, Estonia
|Row 41 - Cell 3
|Row 41 - Cell 4
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Mammoth TUFF
Mammoth Lakes, USA
|Row 42 - Cell 3
|Row 42 - Cell 4
Saturday, September 26, 2026
Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour
Font Romeu, France
|Row 43 - Cell 3
|Row 43 - Cell 4
