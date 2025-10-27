Jump to:

UCI Gravel World Series 2026

Race-homes
By last updated

Global qualifying races for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships

Jump to:

UCI Gravel World Series overview

The 2026 GravelKing UCI Gravel World Series is a collection of races that act as qualifiers for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Nannup, Western Australia from October 10-11.

For the fifth season of the series, qualifying rounds began at Flanders Legacy Gravel in Belgium on Sunday 19 October, 2025. Four qualifying events are on the schedule for 2026 as after Flanders Legacy the calendar moves to Gravelista in Australia, Dustman in Thailand and Alentejo Gravel in Portugal.

The full season details were yet to be released at the time of writing, but generally the bulk of rounds are in Europe. Still there are an increasing number spread across the globe from North America to Africa, Asia and Australia.

Not only does th series offer the opportunity to qualify for the UCI World Championships – with the top 25% earning a start – but the racing also helps riders gather points to secure a place further up the starting grid. Points are awarded for those in the top 25 overall at series events, starting at 200 for first and going down to five for 25th place.

UCI Gravel World Series events

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Event

Location

Women's elite winner

Men's elite winner

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Flanders Legacy Gravel

Leuven, Belgium

Wendy Oosterwoud

Aaron Van der Beken

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Gravelista

Seymour, Australia

Sharlotte Lucas

Brendan Johnston

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Dustman

Kanchanaburi, Thailand

Caroline Livesey

Toki Sawada

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Alentejo Gravel

Ourique, Portugal

Rosa Klöser

Lukas Malezsewski

Saturday, February 14, 2026

The Ceder

Nuwerust Farm, South Africa

Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Castellon Gravel Race

Llucena, Spain

Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Gravel Brazil

Camboriu, Brazil

Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Turnhout Gravel

Turnhout, Belgium

Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 4

Sunday, March 28, 2026

114 Gravel Race

Elvas, Portugal - Badajoz, Spain

Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 4

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Vuelta Atlas Cumbres Gravel

Cura Brochero-Cordoba, Argentina

Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Wörthersee Gravel Race

Velden am Wörthersee

Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Monaco Gravel Race

Monaco-Peille, Monaco

Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4

Sunday, April 25, 2026

Gravel One Fifty

Roden, Netherlands

Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4

Sunday, April 25, 2026

Highlands Gravel Classic

Fayetteville-Goshen, USA

Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 4

Friday, May 1, 2026

Giro Sardegna Gravel

Muravera-Villasimius, Italy

Row 14 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 4

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Marly Grav Race

Valkenburg, Netherlands

Row 15 - Cell 3 Row 15 - Cell 4

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Seven

Nannup, Australia

Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4

Saturday, May 16, 2026

The Gralloch

Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Gravel Bogota

Chia Bogota, Colombia

Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 4

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Gravel Adventure

Szklarska Poreba-Jakuszyce, Poland

Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 4

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Safari Gravel Race

Hell's Gate, Kenya

Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Wish One Millau Grands Causses

Millau, France

Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4

Saturday, June 20, 2026

The Devils Cardigan

Derby, Australia

Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Grand Tour 3 Cime Lavaredo

Auronzo di Cadore, Italy

Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 4

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Eislek Gravel Luxembourg

Vianden, Luxembourg

Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4

Sunday, June 21, 2026

OG Classique

Wakefield, Canada

Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Hegau Gravel Festival

Singen, Germany

Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4

Sunday, July 12, 2026

The Majestics

Villars, Switzerland

Row 27 - Cell 3 Row 27 - Cell 4

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Around the Pot

Swellendam, South Africa

Row 28 - Cell 3 Row 28 - Cell 4

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Gravel Tour Hlinsko

Hlinsko, Czechoslovakia

Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Gravel Weekend

Tukums, Latvia

Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 30 - Cell 4

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Gravel Medellin

Medellin, Colombia

Row 31 - Cell 3 Row 31 - Cell 4

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Gravel Grit 'n Grind

Halmstad, Sweden

Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 4

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Khomas100

Windhoek, Namibia

Row 33 - Cell 3 Row 33 - Cell 4

Sunday, August 30, 2026

2026 UEC European Gravel Championships

Houffalize, Belgium

Row 34 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 4

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Gravel Arteaga Mexico

Arteaga, Mexico

Row 35 - Cell 3 Row 35 - Cell 4

Saturday, September 5, 2026

The Wolf

Dronninglund, Denmark

Row 36 - Cell 3 Row 36 - Cell 4

Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, 2026

Graean Cymru

Llyn Brenig, Great Britain

Row 37 - Cell 3 Row 37 - Cell 4

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Gravel Chile

Valdivia, Chile

Row 38 - Cell 3 Row 38 - Cell 4

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Falling Leaves

Lahti, Finland

Row 39 - Cell 3 Row 39 - Cell 4

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Sea Otter Europe Girona

Girona, Spain

Row 40 - Cell 3 Row 40 - Cell 4

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Tartu Rattamaraton

Otepää-Elva, Estonia

Row 41 - Cell 3 Row 41 - Cell 4

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Mammoth TUFF

Mammoth Lakes, USA

Row 42 - Cell 3 Row 42 - Cell 4

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour

Font Romeu, France

Row 43 - Cell 3 Row 43 - Cell 4
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top