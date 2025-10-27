UCI Gravel World Series 2026

UCI Gravel World Series overview

The 2026 GravelKing UCI Gravel World Series is a collection of races that act as qualifiers for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships , which will be held in Nannup, Western Australia from October 10-11.

Ahead of the new calendar year, the UCI announced that Panaracer Corporation's tyre brand, GravelKing, would become the title sponsor of the series for the next three seasons, 2026-2028.

For the fifth season of the series, qualifying rounds began at Flanders Legacy Gravel in Belgium on Sunday 19 October, 2025. Four qualifying events are on the schedule for 2026 as after Flanders Legacy the calendar moves to Gravelista in Australia, Dustman in Thailand and Alentejo Gravel in Portugal.

The full season details were yet to be released at the time of writing, but generally the bulk of rounds are in Europe. Still there are an increasing number spread across the globe from North America to Africa, Asia and Australia.

Not only does th series offer the opportunity to qualify for the UCI World Championships – with the top 25% earning a start – but the racing also helps riders gather points to secure a place further up the starting grid. Points are awarded for those in the top 25 overall at series events, starting at 200 for first and going down to five for 25th place.

UCI Gravel World Series events

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Location Women's elite winner Men's elite winner Sunday, October 19, 2025 Flanders Legacy Gravel Leuven, Belgium Wendy Oosterwoud Aaron Van der Beken Sunday, October 26, 2025 Gravelista Seymour, Australia Sharlotte Lucas Brendan Johnston Saturday, November 1, 2025 Dustman Kanchanaburi, Thailand Caroline Livesey Toki Sawada Sunday, November 9, 2025 Alentejo Gravel Ourique, Portugal Rosa Klöser Lukas Malezsewski Saturday, February 14, 2026 The Ceder Nuwerust Farm, South Africa Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Sunday, February 22, 2026 Castellon Gravel Race Llucena, Spain Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Sunday, March 8, 2026 Gravel Brazil Camboriu, Brazil Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Sunday, March 22, 2026 Turnhout Gravel Turnhout, Belgium Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 4 Sunday, March 28, 2026 114 Gravel Race Elvas, Portugal - Badajoz, Spain Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 4 Sunday, March 29, 2026 Vuelta Atlas Cumbres Gravel Cura Brochero-Cordoba, Argentina Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Sunday, April 12, 2026 Wörthersee Gravel Race Velden am Wörthersee Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Sunday, April 19, 2026 Monaco Gravel Race Monaco-Peille, Monaco Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Sunday, April 25, 2026 Gravel One Fifty Roden, Netherlands Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4 Sunday, April 25, 2026 Highlands Gravel Classic Fayetteville-Goshen, USA Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 4 Friday, May 1, 2026 Giro Sardegna Gravel Muravera-Villasimius, Italy Row 14 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 4 Sunday, May 10, 2026 Marly Grav Race Valkenburg, Netherlands Row 15 - Cell 3 Row 15 - Cell 4 Saturday, May 16, 2026 Seven Nannup, Australia Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 Saturday, May 16, 2026 The Gralloch Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4 Sunday, May 24, 2026 Gravel Bogota Chia Bogota, Colombia Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 4 Saturday, June 6, 2026 Gravel Adventure Szklarska Poreba-Jakuszyce, Poland Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 4 Saturday, June 13, 2026 Safari Gravel Race Hell's Gate, Kenya Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Sunday, June 14, 2026 Wish One Millau Grands Causses Millau, France Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4 Saturday, June 20, 2026 The Devils Cardigan Derby, Australia Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4 Saturday, June 20, 2026 Grand Tour 3 Cime Lavaredo Auronzo di Cadore, Italy Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 4 Sunday, June 21, 2026 Eislek Gravel Luxembourg Vianden, Luxembourg Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4 Sunday, June 21, 2026 OG Classique Wakefield, Canada Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4 Sunday, July 5, 2026 Hegau Gravel Festival Singen, Germany Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4 Sunday, July 12, 2026 The Majestics Villars, Switzerland Row 27 - Cell 3 Row 27 - Cell 4 Saturday, July 25, 2026 Around the Pot Swellendam, South Africa Row 28 - Cell 3 Row 28 - Cell 4 Saturday, August 1, 2026 Gravel Tour Hlinsko Hlinsko, Czechoslovakia Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4 Saturday, August 8, 2026 Gravel Weekend Tukums, Latvia Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 30 - Cell 4 Sunday, August 9, 2026 Gravel Medellin Medellin, Colombia Row 31 - Cell 3 Row 31 - Cell 4 Saturday, August 15, 2026 Gravel Grit 'n Grind Halmstad, Sweden Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 4 Saturday, August 22, 2026 Khomas100 Windhoek, Namibia Row 33 - Cell 3 Row 33 - Cell 4 Sunday, August 30, 2026 2026 UEC European Gravel Championships Houffalize, Belgium Row 34 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 4 Sunday, August 30, 2026 Gravel Arteaga Mexico Arteaga, Mexico Row 35 - Cell 3 Row 35 - Cell 4 Saturday, September 5, 2026 The Wolf Dronninglund, Denmark Row 36 - Cell 3 Row 36 - Cell 4 Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, 2026 Graean Cymru Llyn Brenig, Great Britain Row 37 - Cell 3 Row 37 - Cell 4 Sunday, September 6, 2026 Gravel Chile Valdivia, Chile Row 38 - Cell 3 Row 38 - Cell 4 Saturday, September 12, 2026 Falling Leaves Lahti, Finland Row 39 - Cell 3 Row 39 - Cell 4 Saturday, September 19, 2026 Sea Otter Europe Girona Girona, Spain Row 40 - Cell 3 Row 40 - Cell 4 Saturday, September 19, 2026 Tartu Rattamaraton Otepää-Elva, Estonia Row 41 - Cell 3 Row 41 - Cell 4 Saturday, September 19, 2026 Mammoth TUFF Mammoth Lakes, USA Row 42 - Cell 3 Row 42 - Cell 4 Saturday, September 26, 2026 Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour Font Romeu, France Row 43 - Cell 3 Row 43 - Cell 4