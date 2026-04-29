'A whole lot of upside and potential' - Armed Forces Cycling Classic partners with ASO for international development of pro races, amateur events in US capitol

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Elite women&#039;s pro race on second day at 2025 Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic
Elite women's pro race on second day at 2025 Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jason Herman / 2025 Armed Forces Cycling Classic)

Amaury Sport Organization (A.S.O.), organisers of international sporting events including the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, have entered into a multi-year, strategic agreement with US-based Arlington Sports to strengthen the international reach of pro races and amateur events that are part of Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

Arlington Sports has organised a weekend of cycling events in the Washington D.C region for 28 years, known today as the Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic (AFCC). This year's pro races return on Memorial Day weekend - Capitol Cup on May 30 in Washington, DC and Clarendon Cup on May 31 in Arlington, Virginia. The Challenge Ride for amateurs will be held on May 30.

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"Creating the Armed Forces Cycling Classic has been very rewarding for me: it has allowed me to contribute to the development of a sport that has meant a great deal in my life and to share it with as many people as possible. Working with A.S.O., a global reference in cycling, is both a source of pride and a real source of enthusiasm for the future of this event,” Laybourn said in a press statement.

“We are proud to begin this collaboration alongside Arlington Sports on an event that has been developed with consistency and rigor for more than two decades. What stands out to us is the strength of its foundations; the event is deeply rooted in the local community and has grown in a sustainable way. Our role will be to support this momentum and contribute to its development, while preserving its identity," Yann Le Moenner, chief executive officer of A.S.O., said in a press statement.

Based in France, A.S.O. is a subsidiary of the media company Amaury Group, which owns newspaper L'Equipe. The sport group organises 100 events in 36 countries, including two Grand Tours - men's and women's Tour de France, La Vuelta España, la Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es. They also operate events in motor sports, golf, sailing and mass events, such as the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris.

“The arrival of A.S.O. on the American market is a major step for the development of cycling in the country. This agreement marks a promising new stage for American sport," added Brian J. Morra, chairman of the Advisory Board of the Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.