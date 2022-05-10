Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 4 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
The peloton face on the first summit finish of the race at Mount Etna
2022 Giro d'Italia race hub
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 3
How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming
Etna to shed new light on Giro d'Italia picture – Preview
Philippa York analysis: Yates and Carapaz on top before Giro's first mountain test
Race notes
172km stage in Sicily, from Avola to Etna
Two intermediate sprints at Paternò (136.5km) and Biancavilla (148.1km)
One climb – first-category ascent of Etna (22.8km at 5.9%)
Lotto keep trying to get in the break. Holmes goes again.
Ewan stops and gets a bike change.
Simon Yates was also caught in that crash. It wasn't a particularly bad one, though.
Caleb Ewan is out the back of the peloton, meanwhile. He's looking around for him team car and might have a mechanical.
164km to go
Holmes keeps pushing on in the lead. No real gaps up front.
Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of the riders to hit the ground.
A crash in the peloton as the riders wind their way through the narrow streets of a town.
De Gendt continues to drive it on.
Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) is up with the five attackers now, but the peloton is closing in.
Miguel Angel López is back at his Astana team car. We're unsure what the problem is at the moment.
168km to go
The five men out front have around 10-15 seconds on the peloton.
Caicedo won the early Etna stage two years ago, of course.
Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Nico Denz (Team DSM), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) are up there too.
He has four men with him, including teammate Matt Holmes. More men are chasing.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the attacking from the off.
172km to go
The flag drops and the attacks fly straight away.
We all know that Van der Poel is in pink but here's a look at the other jersey holders.
Rick Zabel is in the blue KOM jersey, Biniam Girmay wears the ciclamino points jersey, while Matteo Sobrero is in the white of best young rider.
🤜🤛Ready? 🤜🤛Pronti?@ZabelRick @GrmayeBiniam @MatteoSobrero #Giro pic.twitter.com/1wjxZZlsYjMay 10, 2022
The riders have now rolled out in Avola to start the 4.8km neutral zone.
The riders are currently signing in at the team presentation. BikeExchange-Jayco and top GC man so far Simon Yates say hello to Italy.
#Giro 🇮🇹Ciao Italy 👋 pic.twitter.com/m4HG7BGTswMay 10, 2022
Guarnieri delivers 'silent but not silent' protest of Hungary's transphobic laws
Groupama-FDJ rider wore a wristband in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community
Mathieu van der Poel holds the race leader's pink jersey after the first three stages. Barring a miracle on Etna he should let go of that today, though.
"Normally it won't be possible to keep the jersey on the Etna. I'll see how it goes and how I feel, but I don’t know how far I can go."
Meanwhile, here's our preview of today's test from Barry Ryan, who is on the ground covering the entire Giro once again.
Here's a look back at stage 3, which ended the Giro's Hungarian trip on Sunday.
Today's stage kicks off at 12:25 local time, so half an hour away.
The riders hit Italian soil for the first time today after three stages in Hungary for the Grande Partenza.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia, where the riders will take on the first summit finish of the race at Mount Etna.
