Giro d'Italia: Démare wins stage 5

Frenchman takes stage as Ewan, Cavendish left behind

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the 2022 Giro d'Italia teams presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Overall leader Team Treks Spanish rider Juan Pedro Lopez L and Team Boras German rider Lennard Kamna wearing the best climbers blue jersey prepare with fellow riders to take the start of the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 174 kilometers between Catania and Messina Sicily on May 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Race leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) and mountains leader Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Overall leader Team Treks Spanish rider Juan Pedro Lopez C rides during the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 174 kilometers between Catania and Messina Sicily on May 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) in the maglia rosa during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A fan holds Sicilian Cannoli pastries as the he pack rides across the village of Fiumefreddo di Sicilia during the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 174 kilometers between Catania and Messina Sicily on May 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Riders had no time to sample the local sweets (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Overall leader Team Treks Spanish rider Juan Pedro Lopez rides during the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 174 kilometers between Catania and Messina Sicily on May 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) in the maglia rosa during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 LR Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Pieter Serry and Thomas De Gendt lost hope of bringing their sprinters back into contention (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 A general view of the peloton passing through Fiumefreddo di Sicilia village landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The trains in Sicily celebrate the Giro d'Italia's arrival (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 A general view of Simon Yates of United Kingdom Lawson Craddock of United States Lucas Hamilton of Australia Michael Hepburn of Australia Damien Howson of Australia Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark Callum Scotson of Australia Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team BikeExchange Jayco during the team presentation in Piazza Universit prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia in Catania (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 LR Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Pieter Serry and Jose Rojas lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix purple points jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel in the ciclamino jersey during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 A general view of the peloton beginning to climb the Portella Mandrazzi 1125m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Owain Doull (EF Easypost) during the Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton faced the long Portella Mandrazzi climb mid-stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz with his Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the feeding area during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish consults with the Quickstep team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MESSINA ITALY MAY 11 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 5 a 174km stage from Catania to Messina Giro WorldTour on May 11 2022 in Messina Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mauro Schmid tries to bring Mark Cavendish back into contention (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, sprinting to his first victory of the season in Messina. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, sprinting to his first victory of the season in Messina.

The Frenchman beat Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) to the line after Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) were ridden out of contention on the day’s main climb, the Portella Mandrazi.

Démare himself was dropped on that long, gentle climb with more than 100km remaining but limited the damage and managed to regain contact on the descent before sending his teammates to set up the finish. Miles Scotson took such a good position through a tight-hand bend with 800m to go than he found himself off the front, but Ramon Sinkeldam was on hand to offer a long lead-out before Démare finished the job.

More to come.

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

