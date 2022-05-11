Giro d'Italia: Démare wins stage 5
By Patrick Fletcher published
Frenchman takes stage as Ewan, Cavendish left behind
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, sprinting to his first victory of the season in Messina.
The Frenchman beat Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) to the line after Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) were ridden out of contention on the day’s main climb, the Portella Mandrazi.
Démare himself was dropped on that long, gentle climb with more than 100km remaining but limited the damage and managed to regain contact on the descent before sending his teammates to set up the finish. Miles Scotson took such a good position through a tight-hand bend with 800m to go than he found himself off the front, but Ramon Sinkeldam was on hand to offer a long lead-out before Démare finished the job.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling.
