João Almeida out of Giro d'Italia following COVID-19 positive

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) is out of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday morning having tested positive for COVID-19 following stage 17.

The Portuguese rider lay fourth overall after dropping 1:10 to maglia rosa Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on the mountainous stage to Lavarone, but will take no further part in the race following his positive test, reports Tuttobiciweb (opens in new tab).

UAE Team Emirates team manager Andrea Agostini subsequently confirmed to Cyclingnews at the stage 18 start that Almeida had tested positive for the virus and would be leaving the race.

Almeida is the only rider on the team to test positive, with the team confirming that riders had been staying in single rooms during the Giro d'Italia.

His symptoms are mild, with the team confirming that he was suffering from a sore throat through the night before testing positive on Thursday morning.

"Almeida woke up last night from persistent pain in his throat and the test gave a positive result," said UAE Team Emirates team doctor Michele De Grandi.

"We observe strict rules of prevention and, in addition to sanitising the environments which the team uses each day (cars, buses, hotel rooms, etc.), we keep the athletes themselves in single rooms in order to limit very close contacts. However, despite these precautions they clearly do not provide 100% shelter as we have seen."

Team principal Mauro Gianetti said that UAE Team Emirates would have to accept the reality of the situation, adding that the most important thing going forward is Almeida's recovery.

"We are obviously deeply upset because João and the supporting team were doing an excellent race," he said. "Our goals were the podium of the Giro and the white jersey as best young rider and we were fighting to win them both. It is bad news, but this is the reality we have been living every day for two years. We have to accept it and look forward. Now the most important thing is that João recovers as soon as possible."

Almeida slipped out of third place on Wednesday's stage after dropping from the GC favourites group on the final climb to Monterovere. He finished the day in 14th place, 3:23 down on stage winner Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious). Mikel Landa gained 1:04 on Almeida at the line to move up into third.

"Of course it's tough but I don't want to give up. I'll keep fighting and the Giro is not over for me yet," Almeida told Eurosport after the stage.

"Since the beginning of the day I didn't feel well. I wasn't 100% recovered from yesterday. It was a really tough rider and I knew right away that my legs weren't at the normal level today."

Almeida's abandon means that only Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Landa remain within five minutes of race leader Carapaz, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) now moves up into fourth overall.

Former race leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) will take over the white jersey as best young rider. The Spaniard lies eighth overall at 12:27 behind Carapaz.