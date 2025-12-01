Giro d'Italia 2026 route features 40km time trial, return of the Passo Giau and 49,150 metres of climbing

The 2026 Giro d'Italia will start in Bulgaria, on the edge of the Black Sea in Eastern Europe before traveling to southern Italy for the gradual ride north via Naples, Tuscany and Milan before the decisive mountain stages in the northeast and the final stage in Rome.

The 109th edition of the Corsa Rosa will start on Friday, May 8 and end on Sunday, May 31, with the UCI permitting an extra rest day for the transfer from Sofia to southern Italy after the three opening stages in Bulgaria. It is the 16th time the Giro starts outside of Italy.

The 21 stages of racing cover a total of 3,459 kilometres and include 49,150 metres of altitude gain, with a return of several climbs and mountain finishes over 2,000 metres.

There is just one individual time trial, 40.2km on the Tuscan coast, tipping the battle for overall victory in favour of the climbers. However, there are eight flat stages giving the sprinters numerous opportunities and seven medium-mountain stages for the attackers. The five mountain stages and seven summit finishes will decide who pulls on the final maglia rosa in Rome.

Outgoing Race Director Mauro Vegni, who has worked for RCS Sport for over 30 years, designed the race route for one last time but he will retire in February after dedicating his life to the Corsa Rosa.

The key numbers Stages: 21

21 Total distance: 3,459km

3,459km Total elevation: 49,150m

49,150m Summit finishes: 7

7 Time trials: 1

1 16th foreign Grande Partenza

The route of the 2026 Giro was presented in Rome on December 1, in the presence of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, 2025 Giro winner Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), 2025 Giro d'Italia Women winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali.

The 2026 Giro d'Italia Women will be held between May 30-June 7, a new date after the men's race instead of during the men's Tour de France. The nine-day Giro d'Italia Women will start in Cesenatico, Marco Pantani's birthplace, and end in Saluzzo in Piemonte after climbing the spectacular Colle delle Finestre dirt road.

Details of the route of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women can be found on the dedicated race page.

Simon Yates is expected to defend his 2025 victory, with his teammate Jonas Vingegaard also a possible contender. Primož Roglič is likely to lead Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe alongside talented young Italian Giulio Pellizzari, while Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will be booking for revenge after his capitulation on the penultimate stage in 2025 that allowed Yates to take the maglia rosa.

Stage 1: Nessebar - Burgas (156km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 1 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 1 profile (Image credit: RCS)

The first stage in Bulgaria starts and finishes on the Black Sea coast, highlighting the history and holiday resorts of the region. The 156km stage is flat and follows the coastline, with a final 11.9km finishing circuit. It seems perfect for the sprinters, who will fight for the maglia rosa of the 2026 Giro.

Stage 2: Burgas - Veliko Tarnovo (220km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 2 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 2 profile (Image credit: RCS)

This long stage heads inland with two mid-stage climbs and then a four-kilometre climb that tops out just 8km from the finish. It seems perfect for an attack to stay away and perhaps the first GC tussle.

Stage 3: Plovdiv - Sofia (174km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 3 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 3 profile (Image credit: RCS)

The final stage in Bulgaria finishes in the capital Sofia and once again favours the sprinters. However, the long mid-stage climb to Borovets gives the breakaway some hope of success.

Stage 4: Catanzaro - Cosenza (144km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 4 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 4 profile (Image credit: RCS)

The Giro caravan will fly from Bulgaria to Calabria in southern Italy on Monday, May 11 on a combined travel and rest day. The racing returns on Tuesday with a short stage to Cosenza which again suits the sprinters if they can survive the 13km Cozzo Tunno climb after 86km.

Stage 5: Praia a Mare - Potenza (204km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 5 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 5 profile (Image credit: RCS)

This stage is longer and harder and climbs into the southern hills of the little-known Basilicata region. The short but steep Grande Montagna di Viggiano comes after 150km, with a climb up to central Potenza adding an extra twist. It seems perfect for a breakaway and perhaps a change in race leadership but the GC riders will also have to be vigilant on the rolling roads of southern Italy.

Stage 6: Paestum - Napoli (161km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 6 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 6 profile (Image credit: RCS)

The Giro returns to the magnificent Naples seafront in 2026, offering the sprinters another opportunity for victory. The stage starts near the Greek temples of Paestum and then passes behind the Vesuvio volcano before entering Naples from the south. A final 23km circuit includes the short climb to Fuorigrotta but the sprinters and the teams should be able to control any attacks.

Stage 7: Formia - Blockhaus (246km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 7 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 7 profile (Image credit: RCS)

The riders climb into the high mountains for the first time on stage 7 and also race the longest stage of the 2026 Giro on the road to the Blockhaus. The 246km stage includes 4,600m of altitude gain, the second highest of the race. It will be the first true GC day of the 2026 Corsa Rosa.

The climbing starts after 135km and continues all the way to the summit finish at 1,665 metres, high in the central Apennines, using the steeper and most feared 13.5km-long Roccamorice road.

Stage 8: Chieti - Fermo (159km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 8 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 8 profile (Image credit: RCS)

The climbing continues on stage 8, with a testing day on the short but steep 'muri' climbs often seen in Tirreno-Adriatico. The 159km stage begins with a 100km ride along the Adriatic coast but then heads into the hills for two steep climbs. There is a first climb up to Fermo and then another 'muro' up to Capodarco, which hosts the prestigious under-23 race the GP Capodarco, followed by the final climb to the finish in Fermo.

Positioning in the peloton and descending skills will be as important as climbing ability on a classic Giro stage packed with hidden dangers for the GC rider.

Stage 9: Cervia - Corno alle Scale (184km)

Image 1 of 2 Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 9 map (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 9 profile (Image credit: RCS)

Stage 9 has another flat start but another mountain finish, this time high up in the central Apennines that divide Tuscany and Emilia Romagna. This third consecutive GC stage is all about the climb to the finish after a flat ride from Cervia to Bologna.

The stage includes 2,400m of altitude gain in the final 30km. The first part is to Gaggio Montano, once the home to the Saeco coffee machine brand. A short descent offers respite before the ever-steepening 13km climb up to Corno alle Scale. Gilberto Simoni won a similar stage here in 2004.

Stage 10: Viareggio - Massa (40.2km ITT)

Image 1 of 2 The stage 10 TT is flat but very long (Image credit: RCS) Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 10 profile (Image credit: RCS)

This stage was perhaps added to the Giro route to tempt time trialists such as Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard but may not be enough to counter balance all the climbing and the seven summit finishes.

It follows a flat and fast route along the beaches of the Tuscany coast, with a loop south of Viareggio and then inland to Massa before finishing on the seafront.

Time gains by some GC riders could be significant but a lot of climbing remains in the second half of the Giro.

Stage 11: Porcari - Chiavari (178km)