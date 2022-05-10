Giro d'Italia: Kämna wins stage 4 atop Mount Etna

Trek-Segafredo's Lopez moves into maglia rosa

ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Lennard Kmna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the Giro d'Italia stage to Mt Etna (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Rmy Rochas of France and Team Cofidis and Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin Fenix attacks in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) goes solo, attacking the break on the slopes of Mount Etna (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan dropped from the peloton prior to to abandon the race during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López abandoned the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Roger Kluge of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) involved in a crash during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia dropped and Harold Tejada Canacue of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Harold Tejada and Miguel Ángel López, who later abandoned the Giro d’Italia after struggling with a hip injury during stage 4 to Mount Etna (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Harold Tejada Canacue of Colombia Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan talks with Aleksandr Vinokrov of Kazakhstan team Team manager prior to abandon the race during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Harold Tejada Canacue on hand to help Miguel Ángel López, who later abandoned the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan talks with Aleksandr Vinokrov of Kazakhstan team Team manager prior to abandon the race during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López abandoned the Giro d’Italia after struggling with a hip injury during stage 4 to Mount Etna (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Lilian Calmejane of France and AG2R Citroen Team compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The 14-rider breakaway - Valerio Conti (Astana Qazaqstan), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Davide Villella, Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 RCS UCI motorbike regulator during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Davide Villella of Italy and Team Cofidis and Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Alpecin Fenix compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Ben Swift of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers with teammates competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vadim Pronskiy of Astana (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Pink Leader Jersey Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Blue Mountain Jersey and a general view of the peloton competing next to the seaside while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton starts stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 A general view of the peloton competing next to the seaside while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

A general view of the peloton competing next to the seaside while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibai during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Erik Fetter of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mauri Vansevenant leads the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Pink Leader Jersey cmduring the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall race leader Mathieu van der Poel during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Astana lead the field during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 A general view of the peloton passing through Svinc di Buccheri 785m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing through the vineyards in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Pink Leader Jersey cmduring the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel in the maglia rosa during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 A general view of the peloton passing through a windmill park at Vizzini 634m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Wouter Poels of Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 LR Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands Pink Leader Jersey and Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel ahead of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco C with teammates during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Simon Yates ahead of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
ETNA PIAZZALE RIFUGIO SAPIENZA ITALY MAY 10 A general view of the peloton competing next to the seaside while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza 1899m Giro WorldTour on May 10 2022 in Etna Piazzale Rifugio Sapienza Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton start stage 4 in the coastal town of Avola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia atop Mount Etna, beating Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) in a sprint after the two emerged from the 14-rider attacks of the stage.

López banged his handlebars in anger but had the consolation of taking the race leader’s maglia rosa. He is the first Spanish rider to wear the pink jersey since Alberto Contador in 2015. He leads Kämna by 39 seconds.

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished third at 34 seconds and is third overall at 58 seconds. Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) beat Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to finish fourth at 2:12 seconds.

The overall contenders stayed together in the exposed final kilometres of the climb through the lava, with Richie Porte guiding his Ineos Grenadiers team leader Richard Carapaz. He then sprinted to the line, bringing home the select group at 2:37, with Simon Yates near the back.

However the BikeExchange-Jayco rider is fourth overall at 1:42.

Missing from the GC group were Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan), who abandoned due to a hip and thigh injury at the start of the stage, while his teammate Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) were distanced in the second half of the 22.8km climb to the finish.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling.

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

