Giro d'Italia: Kämna wins stage 4 atop Mount Etna
By Stephen Farrand published
Trek-Segafredo's Lopez moves into maglia rosa
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia atop Mount Etna, beating Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) in a sprint after the two emerged from the 14-rider attacks of the stage.
López banged his handlebars in anger but had the consolation of taking the race leader’s maglia rosa. He is the first Spanish rider to wear the pink jersey since Alberto Contador in 2015. He leads Kämna by 39 seconds.
Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished third at 34 seconds and is third overall at 58 seconds. Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) beat Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to finish fourth at 2:12 seconds.
The overall contenders stayed together in the exposed final kilometres of the climb through the lava, with Richie Porte guiding his Ineos Grenadiers team leader Richard Carapaz. He then sprinted to the line, bringing home the select group at 2:37, with Simon Yates near the back.
However the BikeExchange-Jayco rider is fourth overall at 1:42.
Missing from the GC group were Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan), who abandoned due to a hip and thigh injury at the start of the stage, while his teammate Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) were distanced in the second half of the 22.8km climb to the finish.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: Kämna wins stage 4 atop Mount EtnaTrek-Segafredo's Lopez moves into maglia rosa
-
Chain lock vs U lock - Which is the best option for keeping your bike safe?Is there a clear reason why you should choose one type of lock over another?
-
Pidcock rides from Germany to Czech Republic for next MTB World Cup roundBriton rides nearly six hours and 200km the day after winning XCO in Albstadt
-
Motorbike causes crash at Giro d'Italia - VideoVehicle clips roadside furniture, bringing down several riders