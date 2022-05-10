Giro d'Italia: Kämna wins stage 4 atop Mount Etna

Image 1 of 29 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the Giro d'Italia stage to Mt Etna (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) goes solo, attacking the break on the slopes of Mount Etna (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 Miguel Ángel López abandoned the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 29 Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) involved in a crash during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 29 Harold Tejada and Miguel Ángel López, who later abandoned the Giro d’Italia after struggling with a hip injury during stage 4 to Mount Etna (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 29 Harold Tejada Canacue on hand to help Miguel Ángel López, who later abandoned the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 29 Miguel Ángel López abandoned the Giro d’Italia after struggling with a hip injury during stage 4 to Mount Etna (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 29 The 14-rider breakaway - Valerio Conti (Astana Qazaqstan), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Davide Villella, Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 29 Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 The 14-rider breakaway - Valerio Conti (Astana Qazaqstan), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Davide Villella, Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 29 The 14-rider breakaway - Valerio Conti (Astana Qazaqstan), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Davide Villella, Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 29 Ineos Grenadiers during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 29 Vadim Pronskiy of Astana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 The peloton starts stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 Mark Cavendish during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 A general view of the peloton competing next to the seaside while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Vincenzo Nibai during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 Mauri Vansevenant leads the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 Overall race leader Mathieu van der Poel during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Alejandro Valverde during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Astana lead the field during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 The peloton racing through the vineyards in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Mathieu van der Poel in the maglia rosa during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 The peloton racing stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Mathieu van der Poel ahead of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 Simon Yates ahead of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 The peloton start stage 4 in the coastal town of Avola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia atop Mount Etna, beating Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) in a sprint after the two emerged from the 14-rider attacks of the stage.

López banged his handlebars in anger but had the consolation of taking the race leader’s maglia rosa. He is the first Spanish rider to wear the pink jersey since Alberto Contador in 2015. He leads Kämna by 39 seconds.

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished third at 34 seconds and is third overall at 58 seconds. Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) beat Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to finish fourth at 2:12 seconds.

The overall contenders stayed together in the exposed final kilometres of the climb through the lava, with Richie Porte guiding his Ineos Grenadiers team leader Richard Carapaz. He then sprinted to the line, bringing home the select group at 2:37, with Simon Yates near the back.

However the BikeExchange-Jayco rider is fourth overall at 1:42.

Missing from the GC group were Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan), who abandoned due to a hip and thigh injury at the start of the stage, while his teammate Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) were distanced in the second half of the 22.8km climb to the finish.

