Giro d'Italia stage 9 - Live coverage

Our next KOM point comes in another 13.5km at Roccaraso (Cat.2).

And here are the results of the second KOM that we just passed at Rionero Sannitico - 17.8km (Cat 3): 1. Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) 2. Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 3. Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli) 4. Felix Gall (Ag2r Citroën Team)

Things are happening so fast we haven't updated you on the first KOM results. Here they are: Results of the first KOM at Valico del Macerone at 4.3km (Cat. 3): 1. Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) 2. Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) 3. Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli) 4. Luca Covili (Bardiani CSF Faizanè)

Here's the current race situation: With 174km to go, Diego Rosa (EOK) is leading solo with Joe Dombrowski (AST) and Natnael Tesfatsion (DRA) at 30 seconds. The second chase group includes Felix Gall (ACT), Jonathan Caicedo (EFE), Nans Peters (ACT), James Knox (QST), Filippo Zana (BCF) and Eduardo Sepúlveda (DRA) and they're at 1 minute. The peloton is 2'30" behind.

Bilbao is being seen by the medical car.

It looks like the peloton is easing off a bit.

176km to go - Callum Scotson (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) and Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team) are the other two names we saw go down. It looked like a touch of wheels.

Crash! Pello Bilbao is involved along with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

The peloton is a further 1'07" behind with 177.6km to go.

Rosa has 20 seconds on a chase group of two - Joe Dombrowski (AST) and Natnael Tesfatsion (DRA).

So We have Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) as our solo leader, but attacks are coming fast and furious out of the peloton, and we've only gone 15km so far.

Now three leaders, Natnael Tesfatsion (DRA), Diego Rosa (EOK) and Matthew Holmes (LTS). They have 23 seconds on their chasers - a group that includes the KOM leader, Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma).

It's Davide Villella (COF), Merhawi Kudus (EFE), Luca Covili (BCF), Jaakko Hänninen (ACT), Natnael Tesfatsion (DRA), Diego Rosa (EOK), Filippo Zana (BCF) and Matthew Holmes (LTS) who are the first to attack.

And we have an official race start! Already it's a fast start on the first climb. Lots of attacks including one from the KOM leader,

The riders have a 3.4km neutral zone before they see the flag drop for the race proper.