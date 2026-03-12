Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 LIVE - An unpredictable day where anyone can win

Refresh

There is a maximum of 30 points available today in the mountains classification. The new green jersey wearer, Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti-Visit Malta), was out solo for the first half of yesterday's stage with his rivals taking minor points from the peloton. Will the Spaniard live to regret that effort with big points on offer today? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was another amazing day for Lund Andresen and his new team Decathlon-CMA CGM as they celebrated taking victory in the bunch sprint... >>> 'There's only one winner' - Big name Tirreno-Adriatico sprinters left empty handed as Decathlon-CMA CGM celebrate again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Del Toro and co will be hoping for more pleasant weather today after the long cold and wet day yesterday... Unfortunately for them, it is raining at the start. >>> 'It's all part of the job' - Isaac del Toro suffers in the cold and rain but extends Tirreno-Adriatico lead by a second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some other riders who could be involved after a great start to the race are Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla), Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor), Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana), Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) among others. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In reality, it'll likely be a similar group that came to the line in San Gimignano on stage 2 with Van der Poel being key favourite yet again with some excellent training towards Milan-Sanremo on offer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the final lumps are far smaller than the first and could see some sprinters who can climb, such as Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Lund Andresen, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), all maybe have a chance.

All that action brings us to today, We are over the half way point in the Race of the Two Seas and we have a very tasty looking stage on offer to entertain us. 213km (or 210km depending on the page on Tirreno-Adriatico's website) of racing with four categorised climbs with one topping out with just under 15km remaining. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

And what a fascinating race it has been so far. The time trial on day one brought us some Ineos Grenadiers brilliance with three in the top four led by Filippo Ganna. Day two was rather tame up until the final 10km where carnage ensued on the wet loose gravel and slippery paved roads to San Gimignano where Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) held off new race leader Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). By contrast, day three was rather sedate. The longest day of the race saw a short lived solo break and a sprint finish. Albeit, Del Toro managed a single bonus second in the intermediate sprint and Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM) beat the biggest of names to the line to continue his incredible purple patch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026.