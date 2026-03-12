Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 LIVE - An unpredictable day where anyone can win

The peloton races 213km from Tagliacozzo to Martinsicuro via two major passes of Ovindoli and the Valico della Capannelle

Live-reports
By last updated
Isaac Del Toro at Tirreno-Adriatico 2026
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 - Preview

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 - Route

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 stage 4 route

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 stage 4 route (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race Situation

The stage is due to begin at 10:25 local time

Refresh

There is a maximum of 30 points available today in the mountains classification. The new green jersey wearer, Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti-Visit Malta), was out solo for the first half of yesterday's stage with his rivals taking minor points from the peloton. Will the Spaniard live to regret that effort with big points on offer today?

Diego Pablo Sevilla leads on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was another amazing day for Lund Andresen and his new team Decathlon-CMA CGM as they celebrated taking victory in the bunch sprint...

MAGLIANO DE&amp;amp;apos; MARSI, ITALY - MARCH 11: (L-R) Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step, Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarch&amp;eacute;, stage winner Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech sprint at finish line during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 3 a 221km stage from Cortona to Magliano de&amp;amp;apos; Marsi 332m / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2026 in Magliano de&amp;amp;apos; Marsi, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Del Toro and co will be hoping for more pleasant weather today after the long cold and wet day yesterday... Unfortunately for them, it is raining at the start.

MAGLIANO DE&amp;amp;apos; MARSI, ITALY - MARCH 11: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 3 a 221km stage from Cortona to Magliano de&amp;amp;apos; Marsi 332m / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2026 in Magliano de&amp;amp;apos; Marsi, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some other riders who could be involved after a great start to the race are Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla), Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor), Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana), Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) among others.

SAN GIMIGNANO, ITALY - MARCH 10: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 2 a 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano 332m / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in San Gimignano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In reality, it'll likely be a similar group that came to the line in San Gimignano on stage 2 with Van der Poel being key favourite yet again with some excellent training towards Milan-Sanremo on offer.

SAN GIMIGNANO, ITALY - MARCH 10: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech attacks during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 2 a 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano 332m / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in San Gimignano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the final lumps are far smaller than the first and could see some sprinters who can climb, such as Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Lund Andresen, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), all maybe have a chance.

All that action brings us to today, We are over the half way point in the Race of the Two Seas and we have a very tasty looking stage on offer to entertain us. 213km (or 210km depending on the page on Tirreno-Adriatico's website) of racing with four categorised climbs with one topping out with just under 15km remaining.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 stage 4 route

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

And what a fascinating race it has been so far. The time trial on day one brought us some Ineos Grenadiers brilliance with three in the top four led by Filippo Ganna.

MAGLIANO DE&#039; MARSI, ITALY - MARCH 11: Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM (C) celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarch&amp;eacute; and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 3 a 221km stage from Cortona to Magliano de&#039; Marsi 332m / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2026 in Magliano de&#039; Marsi, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.