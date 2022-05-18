Girmay out of Giro d'Italia after podium eye injury

Biniam Girmay was struck in the eye with a Champagne cork after winning stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2022

Biniam Girmay's celebrations on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia have turned out to be race ending, with La Gazetta dello Sport reporting that the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider wouldn't be lining up on Wednesday.

On Tuesday race organisers RCS Sport confirmed to Cyclingnews that Girmay was assessed by both team and race doctors about 15 minutes after the incident occurred. He was then taken to hospital for additional medical checks.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux later confirmed to RCS Sport that Girmay returned to the team hotel and was resting after his medical check, with a decision to be made in the morning on whether he would line up for the stage in Santarcangelo di Romagna.

La Gazetta reported on Wednesday morning that the decision was to withdraw the rider before the 203km stage to to Reggio Emilia. "The eye does not seem to have suffered major damage but the team has understandably preferred the path of caution, and other investigations will already be carried out today," said the report in the Italian newspaper.

The decision takes the 22-year-old Girmay out of his first Grand Tour, but not before delivering his first stage victory and the first for a Black African rider ever. He leapt out of the lead group, taking on a long sprint on the uphill finish and then holding off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). It was a reverse of the one-two positions of stage 1.

Girmay had regularly been within range of the front through the first ten stages of the Giro d'Italia, as after his second place on stage 1 he then delivered four top-five finishes before making it to the top step.

The stage win at the Giro d'Italia comes after Girmay delivered another watershed moment at Gent-Wevelgem, outsprinting Christophe Laporte (Jumbo Visma) to take out the cobbled classic.