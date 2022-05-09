Giro d'Italia arrives in Sicily after rest day transfer

Image 1 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel arrives in Sicily as leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel arrives in Sicily as leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 4 Simon Yates (BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel arrives in Sicily as leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Giro d’Italia riders, teams, race staff and media transferred safely from Hungary to Sicily on Monday after the Grande Partenza and three days of racing in eastern Europe. The riders face little chance for rest and recovery, with the first rest day in Sicily also the prelude to the first mountain stage atop Mount Etna on Tuesday.

The racing will switch from the flat stages and short time trial of Hungary to a hilly 170km ride in the rugged Sicilian countryside and then the 22.8km climb to the finish at the Rifugio Sapienza at 1892m. The battle for overall victory will begin in earnest, with 18 stages left to race before the final time trial in Verona on May 29.

A number of riders highlighted on social media that Monday was far more of a transfer day than a rest day.

Indeed, most riders had a 6:30 or 7:30 wake-up, a quick breakfast and then a two and half hour flight from the small airport of Sarmellek at the end of Lake Balaton to Catania airport in Sicily, with the wide slopes of Mount Etna in view as they landed.

The Grande Partenza forced the teams to make major logistical decisions, with most opting to have different team buses and mechanics trucks in Hungary and Italy. The race bikes travelled with the riders on the charter flight but a whole new fleet of vehicles and equipment was waiting for them in Sicily. The time trial bikes and other time trial equipment will arrive back on the race for the final time trial around Verona.

Stage 4 starts in Avola, an hour south of Catania, with some teams staying in the city for two nights, while others were close to the start for a single night.

Immediately after landing in Catania, the second team buses picked up riders and staff and took them to their hotels. As soon as the mechanics had built-up the bikes, the riders headed out for a training ride, trying to avoid the rain showers circulating around the east of Sicily and engulfing the Mount Etna summit in low cloud.

While the sprinters and domestiques opted for a quiet spin or not even that, a number of the overall contenders and their teammates opted for a more serious ride, riding the final part of stage 4 to study the road and gradients of the 22.8km climb to the finish on Mount Etna.

The rest of the day included an afternoon massage, a nap and then an earthly dinner before the racing resumes at 12:25 local time in Avola.

“Tomorrow, we’re back to work, today is about resting and recovery,” race leader Mathieu van der Poel told Belgian television channel Sporza on landing in Catania.

The Alpecin-Fenix leader won stage 1 on Friday and then defended the maglia rosa in Saturday’s time trial in Budapest and Sunday’s sprint stage on the shores on Lake Balaton.

“We were up at half past seven but that was okay. It'll be nice to also take a ride in Italy in the pink jersey," Van der Poel said.

Van der Poel is expecting to lose the pink jersey on the long climb up Mount Etna but will finally got a chance to eat some Italian pasta in Sicily.

A video posted on social media caught him carrying a crime against Italian cuisine by adding tomato ketchup to plain pasta.

“That was in Belgium before a cyclo-cross race,” Van der Poel admitted during the weekend, insisting that he would make amends in Italy.

“When I have the chance to have tomato sauce I choose it above ketchup,” Van der Poel promised.