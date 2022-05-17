Girmay taken to hospital after capturing historic victory at the Giro d'Italia

Biniam Girmay captured an historic victory at the Giro d'Italia as the first Black African rider to win a stage at a Grand Tour on Tuesday in Jesi. However, the celebrations abruptly ended after he injured his eye on the podium.

It has been reported that a cork from the post-race celebratory podium champagne bottle hit Girmay and injured his left eye.

Race organisers RCS Sport confirmed to Cyclingnews that Girmay was assessed by both team and race doctors about 15 minutes after incident, and it was decided to bring him to hospital.

He was then taken to nearby hospital for additional medical checks.

Girmay claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his own career - and the first in history for an Eritrean - as he beat Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the sprint to the finish line on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia.

His victory in Jesi comes off of another historical win at Gent-Wevelgem in March. At the Giro d'Italia, Girmay finished second to van der Poel in the opening stage and went onto claiming four more top-five placings before taking the victory on stage 10.

"Until I start the Giro we had the possibility to win, to make good results, so this is also part of the success of our team, my family, everybody. I'm really grateful and happy about what I did," Girmay said after winning the stage in an interview just before the podium presentation.

Cyclingnews is awaiting further updates from Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux.

More to come...