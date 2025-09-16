Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025
Six-day race returns after hiatus
Date
October 14-19, 2025
Start Location
Fangchenggang
Finish Location
Nanning
Distance
1019.9km
2019 Winner
Lennert Van Eetvelt
Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025 route
The Tour of Guangxi closes out the 2025 WorldTour series with six stages and opportunities for every type of rider. The opening stage around Fangchenggang has a short, sharp climb to disrupt the sprint lead-out trains in the final 25km, while stage to from Chongzuo to Jingxi features a category 3 ascent with 35km to go before a flat finish.
More climbing comes on stage 3 to Bama, with the final climb coming with 13km to go and a category 2 ascent punctuating stage 4 to Jinchengjiang with 36km remaining.
The sol summit finish comes on stage 5 to Nongla Scenic Spot with ramps up to 14.8%. The final stage's circuits around Nanning has a short but steep climb each lap before a flat finish.
Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025 start list
