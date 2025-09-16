Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025

Six-day race returns after hiatus

NANNING CHINA OCTOBER 20 LR Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team most combative rider prize winner Oscar Onley of The United Kingdom and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL on second place Pepijn Reinderink of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Red Leader Jersey Ethan Vernon of The United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech Blue Points Jersey stage winner Matevz Govekar of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious and Alex Baudin of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team on third place pose and celebrate on the podium ceremony after the 5th GreeTour of Guangxi 2024 Stage 6 a 134km stage from Nanning to Nanning UCIWT on October 20 2024 in Nanning China Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
The podium ceremony after the 2024 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025

Date

October 14-19, 2025

Start Location

Fangchenggang

Finish Location

Nanning

Distance

1019.9km

2019 Winner

Lennert Van Eetvelt

Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025 information

NONGLA CHINA OCTOBER 19 Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th GreeTour Of Guangxi 2024 Stage 5 a 1658km stage from Yizhou to Nongla 641m UCIWT on October 19 2024 in Nongla China Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Lotto's Lennert Van Eetvelt celebrates his victory in the 2024 Tour of Guangxi

Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025 route

The Tour of Guangxi closes out the 2025 WorldTour series with six stages and opportunities for every type of rider. The opening stage around Fangchenggang has a short, sharp climb to disrupt the sprint lead-out trains in the final 25km, while stage to from Chongzuo to Jingxi features a category 3 ascent with 35km to go before a flat finish.

More climbing comes on stage 3 to Bama, with the final climb coming with 13km to go and a category 2 ascent punctuating stage 4 to Jinchengjiang with 36km remaining.

The sol summit finish comes on stage 5 to Nongla Scenic Spot with ramps up to 14.8%. The final stage's circuits around Nanning has a short but steep climb each lap before a flat finish.

Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025 start list

