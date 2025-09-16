Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2025

The podium ceremony after the 2024 Tour of Guangxi

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date October 14-19, 2025 Start Location Fangchenggang Finish Location Nanning Distance 1019.9km 2019 Winner Lennert Van Eetvelt

Lotto's Lennert Van Eetvelt celebrates his victory in the 2024 Tour of Guangxi

The Tour of Guangxi closes out the 2025 WorldTour series with six stages and opportunities for every type of rider. The opening stage around Fangchenggang has a short, sharp climb to disrupt the sprint lead-out trains in the final 25km, while stage to from Chongzuo to Jingxi features a category 3 ascent with 35km to go before a flat finish.

More climbing comes on stage 3 to Bama, with the final climb coming with 13km to go and a category 2 ascent punctuating stage 4 to Jinchengjiang with 36km remaining.

The sol summit finish comes on stage 5 to Nongla Scenic Spot with ramps up to 14.8%. The final stage's circuits around Nanning has a short but steep climb each lap before a flat finish.

