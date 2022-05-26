Giro d'Italia stage 18 - Live coverage

Refresh

The sprint teams like Groupama-FDJ and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl would be happy to see this go. They're blocking the front of the peloton at the moment along with DSM.

De Bondt, Affini, Gabburo, Cort trying to drive this on.

147km to go 14 seconds between them and the peloton.

Affini and Davide Gabburo (Bardiani) have jumped across to De Bondt and Cort. The gap is small, though.

A couple more riders make the jump, too.

151km to go Magnus Cort (EF) and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) attacking now.

Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) leading the way currently.

Alpecin-Fenix, Eolo-Kometa, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, Jumbo-Visma, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè all active at the front.

156km to go The flag has dropped and the racing is underway. The battle for the break begins.

It's not surprising to see that Mathieu van der Poel wears the red number of the most combative rider today. Will he be part of the sprint for the line later on, too? He was also our rider of the day for stage 17

The riders have started the roll-out of 3.6km to start stage 18.

The stage does end with a circuit – just two laps, though. At least the riders will get to see the finish before the dash for the line. The final run to the line is not too technical, just two bends inside the final 2km and the last 1km is a straight run to the finish.

And here's a look at the map of today's stage. It's a day in the valley and then onto the flatlands of Veneto into Treviso. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Here's a look at the stage results from yesterday and the GC standings heading into today's stage.

We're just under 10 minutes from the stage start now.

After three days in the high mountains, and the brutal day in Turin before that, today is a far gentler affair, with just two fourth-category climbs on the menu.

Anyway, back to today and it's a short day in the saddle at 156km. That's the reason for the late start for stage 18.

Almeida lost 1:10 to race leader Richard Carapaz and second-placed Jai Hindley on Wednesday's mountain stage to Lavarone. UAE Team Emirates DS told Cyclingnews at the start of today's stage that the team had thought Almeida was simply just on a bad day, but the Portuguese rider woke up in the night with a bad throat. "We thought it was just a bad day," Baldato said. "He told us at the beginning of the climb he was not great and please guys support me as much as you can. In the car we screamed all the way up the climb with him. "He was great up to the end, suffering and losing more time on the flat part than on the climb. In the end it's easy to say yes for sure that's the reason. It wouldn't be the first time in the past two years that COVID-19 has affected a rider's performance."

Of course, before we talk about the sprinters and today's stage, the big news of the morning is that João Almeida is out of the race and out of fourth place after testing positive for COVID-19. João Almeida out of Giro d'Italia following COVID-19 positive (Image credit: Getty Images)

Around 20 minutes to the start of the stage, and it's a day for the fastmen after several stages in the high mountains where they will have suffered greatly.