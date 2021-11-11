Trending

Giro d'Italia 2022 race map

By

The 104th edition of the Giro d'Italia opens in Hungary and includes 51,000 metres of elevation gain plus two time trials

Image 1 of 2

Giro d'Italia 2022

Giro d'Italia 2022 route map (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 2 of 2

Giro d'Italia 2022

Giro d'Italia 2022 three-week profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews