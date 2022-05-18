Giro d'Italia: Dainese sprints to victory on stage 11

Team DSM rider stuns Gaviria, Démare

Image 1 of 13

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 13th stage Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena 203,7 km - 27/08/2021 - Alberto Dainese (ITA - Team DSM) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

Giro dâ€™Italia 2022 - 105th Edition - 11th stage Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia 203Â km - 18/05/2022 - Peloton - Echelons - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Crosswinds created havoc with peloton on flat stage 11 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 3 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey with teammates during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Juan Pedro López in Pink Leader's Jersey with Trek-Segafredo teammates during the team presentation prior (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 A general view of the peloton passing through Faenza Village while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton passing through Faenza Village while fans cheer (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ in a familiar look of the Purple Points Jersey competes during stage 11 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Dries De Bondt of Alpecin - Fenix attacks as race goes under 70km to go (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 LR Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec and Luca Rastelli of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Early breakaway on stage 11 - Filippo Tagliani ofDrone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli Sidermec and Luca Rastelli of Bardiani CSF Faizane (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers riders at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Lead for solo breakaway rider Dries De Bondt drops to 35 seconds with 33km to go (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix attacks during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix out front on stage 11 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Maglia rosa Juan Pedro López of Trek-Segafredo tucked in the peloton (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 LR Ben Zwiehoff of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe and Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl focused on the final in Reggio Emilia (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

REGGIO EMILIA ITALY MAY 18 LR Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden Clement Davy of France and Team Groupama FDJ Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal lead the peloton compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 11 a 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Giro WorldTour on May 18 2022 in Reggio Emilia Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Sprinter's teams lining up at the front of the peloton with 20km to go to Reggio Emilia (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

