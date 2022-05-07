Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 1 highlights - Video
By Simone Giuliani published
Watch Van der Poel take the first pink jersey ahead of Girmay after Ewan crashes out of contention for the uphill sprint
It was an action packed finale to the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia in Hungary, which ended with a tight battle to the line in the uphill sprint between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).
Van der Poel claimed the first pink jersey of the 2022 Giro d'Italia in the two-way battle, which looked set to be a three-way contest before Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) crashed within sight of the line.
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) took third, ahead of Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), in the stage which ended at the hilltop fort at Visegrád with a final 5.5km at 4.2 per cent.
GC contenders Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took fifth to seventh in the 195km stage from Budapest, opening a four second gap on many rivals after a split occurred amid the chaos of the climb and crashes.
Watch the highlights of the opening stage above.
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.