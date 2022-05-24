Giro d'Italia stage 16 - Live coverage

Live coverage

The final week kicks off with a monster mountain stage

Race notes

- Mountainous final week kicks off with 202km epic featuring 5000m of elevation

- Route pays tribute to Marco Pantani and his 1994 raid over the Mortirolo to Aprica

- Carapaz leads the Giro with Hindley at 7 seconds, Almeida at 30, Landa at 59

Before we get going, now's the time to have a read of Stephen Farrand's final week preview

Thunderstorms add extra twist to mountainous Giro d'Italia third week - Preview

We're moving. Some nervous faces in the neutral zone. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) wears the pink jersey as overall leader and he and his rivals face a major test in the battle for the Giro title. We then spot sprinters such as Mark Cavendish, who face a torturous day in the saddle. They'll be fighting just to make it within the time limit today. 

The riders have all signed on and are gathered on the start line. We'll soon be rolling, with the race proper set to be waved underway at 11:15 local time.

A new Giro starts here. We've had the opening skirmishes, the early time trial, the tentative first summit finishes, the sprints, and a couple of unexpectedly explosive afternoons in the hills. But it's now time for the mountains. The proper mountains, and the proper mountain stages. 

We have four of them between now and the final time trial, and this one is arguably the biggest of them all. 202km, three mammoth and historic climbs, 5000 metres of elevation gain, potential thunderstorms... it's simply a massive day at the 2022 Giro d'Italia and you won't want to miss it. 

Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

