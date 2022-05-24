Giro d'Italia stage 16 - Live coverage

- Giro d'Italia race hub

Race notes

- Mountainous final week kicks off with 202km epic featuring 5000m of elevation

- Route pays tribute to Marco Pantani and his 1994 raid over the Mortirolo to Aprica

- Carapaz leads the Giro with Hindley at 7 seconds, Almeida at 30, Landa at 59