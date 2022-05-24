Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 16 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
The final week kicks off with a monster mountain stage
- Giro d'Italia race hub
- How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming
- Preview: Thunderstorms add extra twist to mountainous Giro d'Italia third week
- Giro d’Italia’s Montagna Pantani celebrates the myth but overlooks the man
Race notes
- Mountainous final week kicks off with 202km epic featuring 5000m of elevation
- Route pays tribute to Marco Pantani and his 1994 raid over the Mortirolo to Aprica
- Carapaz leads the Giro with Hindley at 7 seconds, Almeida at 30, Landa at 59
Before we get going, now's the time to have a read of Stephen Farrand's final week preview
Thunderstorms add extra twist to mountainous Giro d'Italia third week - Preview
We're moving. Some nervous faces in the neutral zone. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) wears the pink jersey as overall leader and he and his rivals face a major test in the battle for the Giro title. We then spot sprinters such as Mark Cavendish, who face a torturous day in the saddle. They'll be fighting just to make it within the time limit today.
... and the signature check is open! 🔥... e il foglio firma è aperto! 🔥#Giro pic.twitter.com/3R7ncQLaamMay 24, 2022
The riders have all signed on and are gathered on the start line. We'll soon be rolling, with the race proper set to be waved underway at 11:15 local time.
A new Giro starts here. We've had the opening skirmishes, the early time trial, the tentative first summit finishes, the sprints, and a couple of unexpectedly explosive afternoons in the hills. But it's now time for the mountains. The proper mountains, and the proper mountain stages.
We have four of them between now and the final time trial, and this one is arguably the biggest of them all. 202km, three mammoth and historic climbs, 5000 metres of elevation gain, potential thunderstorms... it's simply a massive day at the 2022 Giro d'Italia and you won't want to miss it.
Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 - Live coverageThe final week kicks off with a monster mountain stage
-
Thunderstorms add extra twist to mountainous Giro d'Italia third week - PreviewFour mountain stages in just five days expected to shake-up the GC before final Verona time trial
-
Giro d’Italia’s Montagna Pantani celebrates the myth but overlooks the manRace’s visit to Valico di Santa Cristina conjures up mixed memories
-
Oliveira Parks wins women's payout at Stetina's Carson City PaydirtTop female rider donates part of winnings to Moriah 'Mo' Wilson fundraiser
-
Cyclingnews' digital subscription - the next chapterNew Editor Peter Stuart explains our plans for the future
-
Hindley ready for Giro d’Italia mountains showdown'I’m 100% here to win. I’m not here to put socks on centipedes' says Australian
-
Van Dijk smashes women's Hour RecordDutch rider covers 49.254, breaking Lowden's 48.405 mark
-
Mikel Landa: Giro d'Italia final week could have a lot of surprisesBasque hits favoured terrain with manageable deficit
-
6 conclusions from the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022Breakaway success, new protagonists emerge, an unstoppable Vollering and the disappointment of no final stage coverage