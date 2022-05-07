Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates edges Van der Poel to win stage 2 time trial

Image 1 of 26 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange- Jayco crossed the line with 11:50 to gain lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange-Jayco (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 'Flying Dutchman' Tom Dumoulin finished in 11:55 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Team Israel-Premier Tech's British rider Alex Dowsett competes during the stage 2 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma took time in the hot seat with a time of 12:10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe took the hot seat from Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) with 12:08 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 7 of 26 Label of the champagne trophy for the 105th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 A view of Sylvain Moniquet of Lotto Soudal on a turn of the 9.2km ITT course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Mark Cavendish of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Passing beside the Danube River is US ITT champ Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 On course is Merhawi Kudus of Eritrea and Team EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 American Will Barta of Movistar Team passes next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Australian Chris Hamilton of Team DSM sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Owain Doull of EF Education-EasyPost set a time of 12:18 to put him in top 10 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Austrian Tobias Bayer of Alpecin-Fenix passes to the Hungarian Parliament and finished ITT after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Italia champion Matteo Sobrero of Team BikeExchange-Jayco stormed the 9.2km course in 12:03 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Caleb Ewan rides stage 2 with bandages, a result from stage 1 crash (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Richie Porte of Ineos Grenadiers on course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was the final rider on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Mathieu van der Poel powered to second-place finish in ITT (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Biniam Girmay of Intermarché- Wanty - Gobert Matériaux during ITT in the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)) Image 22 of 26 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) during ITT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Equadorian TT champ Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers sprints on course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) in purple points jersey during ITT (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) on course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe en route to seventh place in ITT (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) made a major statement at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, winning the stage 2 time trial in Budapest.

The British rider, who has made huge strides against the clock in recent years, stormed the 9.2km course in Budapest to take stage honours deal an early blow to his general classification rivals.

Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), wearing pink after his victory on the opening day, came close to a second straight win but settled for second as he successfully defended the overall lead.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the final spot on the podium.

Yates flew up the 1.3km climb at the end of the Budapest course but his was a complete performance; he also posted the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint at the end of the flat opening 7.9km section.

He stopped the clock on 11:50, storming into the lead just seconds after Dumoulin had been the first rider to break the 12-minute barrier with 11:55.

“I’m really happy. It’s a little bit unexpected, but I’ll take them as they come,” said Yates.

As the remaining general classification riders were left to limit their losses, attention turned to Van der Poel, the last starter who was defending pink but also in with a shout of the stage.

Van der Poel was less than a second slower than Yates on the flat but couldn’t quite match him on the gentler upper reaches of the climb, crossing the line three seconds down - still a remarkable second place for a rider still inexperienced against the clock.

Van der Poel leads overall but Yates takes the ‘virtual’ lead among the pre-race contenders for the overall title. He trails Van der Poel by 11 seconds, with Dumoulin at 16 seconds.

Despite covering less than 10km, the damage was sizeable for many of Yates’ rivals. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode a strong flat section but faded dramatically on the climb, losing 28 seconds. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) fared best, but still conceded 17 and 18 seconds respectively.

Romain Barder (Team DSM) produced one of his strongest time trials to date to finish 24 seconds down as his young teammate Thymen Arensman finished inside the top 10. Mikel Landa was beaten by his Bahrain Victorious teammate Pello Bilbao but still produced one of his better efforts to limit the damage to Yates to 33 seconds. Among those disappointed will be Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), who lost 38 seconds to Yates, while it was Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) who suffered perhaps the worst damage despite his time trialling improvements last year, shipping 42 seconds.

Today was a 12-minute effort. We still have some much more demanding stages in front of us,” Yates warned. “We’ll enjoy today but need to look at the bigger picture.”

Results powered by FirstCycling