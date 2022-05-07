Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates edges Van der Poel to win stage 2 time trial
By Patrick Fletcher published
Mathieu van der Poel three seconds back to hold maglia rosa for second day
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) made a major statement at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, winning the stage 2 time trial in Budapest.
The British rider, who has made huge strides against the clock in recent years, stormed the 9.2km course in Budapest to take stage honours deal an early blow to his general classification rivals.
Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), wearing pink after his victory on the opening day, came close to a second straight win but settled for second as he successfully defended the overall lead.
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the final spot on the podium.
Yates flew up the 1.3km climb at the end of the Budapest course but his was a complete performance; he also posted the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint at the end of the flat opening 7.9km section.
He stopped the clock on 11:50, storming into the lead just seconds after Dumoulin had been the first rider to break the 12-minute barrier with 11:55.
“I’m really happy. It’s a little bit unexpected, but I’ll take them as they come,” said Yates.
As the remaining general classification riders were left to limit their losses, attention turned to Van der Poel, the last starter who was defending pink but also in with a shout of the stage.
Van der Poel was less than a second slower than Yates on the flat but couldn’t quite match him on the gentler upper reaches of the climb, crossing the line three seconds down - still a remarkable second place for a rider still inexperienced against the clock.
Van der Poel leads overall but Yates takes the ‘virtual’ lead among the pre-race contenders for the overall title. He trails Van der Poel by 11 seconds, with Dumoulin at 16 seconds.
Despite covering less than 10km, the damage was sizeable for many of Yates’ rivals. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode a strong flat section but faded dramatically on the climb, losing 28 seconds. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) fared best, but still conceded 17 and 18 seconds respectively.
Romain Barder (Team DSM) produced one of his strongest time trials to date to finish 24 seconds down as his young teammate Thymen Arensman finished inside the top 10. Mikel Landa was beaten by his Bahrain Victorious teammate Pello Bilbao but still produced one of his better efforts to limit the damage to Yates to 33 seconds. Among those disappointed will be Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), who lost 38 seconds to Yates, while it was Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) who suffered perhaps the worst damage despite his time trialling improvements last year, shipping 42 seconds.
Today was a 12-minute effort. We still have some much more demanding stages in front of us,” Yates warned. “We’ll enjoy today but need to look at the bigger picture.”
Results powered by FirstCycling
