Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates edges Van der Poel to win stage 2 time trial

Mathieu van der Poel three seconds back to hold maglia rosa for second day

Image 1 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange- Jayco crossed the line with 11:50 to gain lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange-Jayco (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Tom Dumoulin of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

'Flying Dutchman' Tom Dumoulin finished in 11:55 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 26

Team IsraelPremier Techs British rider Alex Dowsett competes during the second stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race a 92 kilometers individual time trial in Budapest Hungary on May 7 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Team Israel-Premier Tech's British rider Alex Dowsett competes during the stage 2 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma took time in the hot seat with a time of 12:10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Lennard Kmna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe took the hot seat from Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) with 12:08 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Champagne trophy detail view prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Label of the champagne trophy for the 105th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 A general view of Sylvain Moniquet of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

A view of Sylvain Moniquet of Lotto Soudal on a turn of the 9.2km ITT course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest while fans cheer during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team BikeExchange Jayco sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Passing beside the Danube River is US ITT champ Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

On course is Merhawi Kudus of Eritrea and Team EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 William Barta of United States and Movistar Team sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

American Will Barta of Movistar Team passes next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team DSM sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Australian Chris Hamilton of Team DSM sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Owain Doull of EF Education-EasyPost set a time of 12:18 to put him in top 10 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Tobias Bayer of Austria and Team Alpecin Fenix sprints next to the Hungarian Parliament in the city of Budapest during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Austrian Tobias Bayer of Alpecin-Fenix passes to the Hungarian Parliament and finished ITT after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team BikeExchange Jayco sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Italia champion Matteo Sobrero of Team BikeExchange-Jayco stormed the 9.2km course in 12:03 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Caleb Ewan rides stage 2 with bandages, a result from stage 1 crash (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Richie Porte of Ineos Grenadiers on course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix pink leader jersey sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was the final rider on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix pink leader jersey sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel powered to second-place finish in ITT (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 26

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 07: Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux white best young rider jersey sprints during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 2 a 9,2km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest / ITT / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 07, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay of Intermarché- Wanty - Gobert Matériaux during ITT in the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images))
Image 22 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix pink leader jersey sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) during ITT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Equadorian TT champ Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers sprints on course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Pello Bilbao Lpez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious purple points jersey sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) in purple points jersey during ITT (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Pello Bilbao Lpez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious purple points jersey sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) on course (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 26

BUDAPEST HUNGARY MAY 07 Wilco Kelderman of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe sprints during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 2 a 92km individual time trial stage from Budapest to Budapest ITT Giro WorldTour on May 07 2022 in Budapest Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe en route to seventh place in ITT (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) made a major statement at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, winning the stage 2 time trial in Budapest.

The British rider, who has made huge strides against the clock in recent years, stormed the 9.2km course in Budapest to take stage honours deal an early blow to his general classification rivals.

Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), wearing pink after his victory on the opening day, came close to a second straight win but settled for second as he successfully defended the overall lead.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the final spot on the podium.

Yates flew up the 1.3km climb at the end of the Budapest course but his was a complete performance; he also posted the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint at the end of the flat opening 7.9km section.

He stopped the clock on 11:50, storming into the lead just seconds after Dumoulin had been the first rider to break the 12-minute barrier with 11:55.

“I’m really happy. It’s a little bit unexpected, but I’ll take them as they come,” said Yates.

As the remaining general classification riders were left to limit their losses, attention turned to Van der Poel, the last starter who was defending pink but also in with a shout of the stage.

Van der Poel was less than a second slower than Yates on the flat but couldn’t quite match him on the gentler upper reaches of the climb, crossing the line three seconds down - still a remarkable second place for a rider still inexperienced against the clock.

Van der Poel leads overall but Yates takes the ‘virtual’ lead among the pre-race contenders for the overall title. He trails Van der Poel by 11 seconds, with Dumoulin at 16 seconds.

Despite covering less than 10km, the damage was sizeable for many of Yates’ rivals. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode a strong flat section but faded dramatically on the climb, losing 28 seconds. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) fared best, but still conceded 17 and 18 seconds respectively.

Romain Barder (Team DSM) produced one of his strongest time trials to date to finish 24 seconds down as his young teammate Thymen Arensman finished inside the top 10. Mikel Landa was beaten by his Bahrain Victorious teammate Pello Bilbao but still produced one of his better efforts to limit the damage to Yates to 33 seconds. Among those disappointed will be Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), who lost 38 seconds to Yates, while it was Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) who suffered perhaps the worst damage despite his time trialling improvements last year, shipping 42 seconds.

Today was a 12-minute effort. We still have some much more demanding stages in front of us,” Yates warned. “We’ll enjoy today but need to look at the bigger picture.”

Results powered by FirstCycling

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

