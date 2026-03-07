Strade Bianche Men LIVE - Tadej Pogačar seeking record-breaking fourth win on long-awaited return to racing

Elite men compete across a shortened 201km course with 64km of gravel on the roads to Siena

2025 Strade Bianche: Tadej Pogačar en route to victory
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2026 - Preview

Strade Bianche 2026 route

Strade Bianche 2026 profile

Strade Bianche 2026 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race Situation

The race will begin at 10:45 CET

And they're off! The 2026 Strade Bianche is officially underway.

OFFICIAL START

Early predictions of it being a mild, dry day have come into fruition, and so the peloton are set to take on the infamous gravel roads in their dry form, rather than the wet mud that has been the case in some recent editions.

Tadej Pogačar at the start, about to begin his mission to get his hands on that trophy once more.

UAE Team Emirates&#039;s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar walks past the trophy ahead of the 20th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) men&#039;s cycling race between Siena and Siena in Tuscany on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The men are on the move - they're making their way through Siena towards the official start, which is only a matter of minutes away.

We’re still waiting for the men to get going, but the women’s race is already well underway and into the gravel sectors. You can follow along with all the action here with Cyclingnews.

Also potentially playing against Tadej Pogačar’s strengths are changes made to the route. After years of getting harder and harder, the organisers have this time tweaked it to make it shorter, feature less gravel sectors, and therefore less brutally difficult - which will (in theory at least) make it harder for the Slovenian to ride away from the rest of the field as he has in previous editions.

Strade Bianche 2026 route cuts race distance and number of gravel sectors after years of Pogačar dominance

And then there’s the factor of the other riders catching up, especially a new generation ready to rise - epitomised by 19-year-old Paul Seixas. Today the stunningly-talented teenager makes his Strade Bianche debut, and is braced for a duel against Pogačar in what could become a great new rivalry.

Will this year’s edition be quite so straightforward for Pogačar? Not necessarily. As sublime as the Slovenian has been these past two seasons, those standards he has set are impossibly high to maintain for too long, he inevitably must peak eventually - could that peak have already come?

Strade Bianche is also a race Pogačar knows down to a tee, and he’s proven to be unstoppable here in recent years, winning all three of the editions he has started since 2022.

He’a back! Almost five months since rounding off another historic season by winning Il Lombardia, Tadej Pogačar is back racing again, and the expectation is for him to pick up from where he left off and start terrorising the opposition once more.

Hello and welcome to the 2026 men's Strade Bianche!

