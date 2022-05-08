Mathieu van der Poel recognises his time in pink at Giro d'Italia may end on Etna

By published

Dutchman has worn maglia rosa for all three days in Hungary and 'I’m happy to be able to take the jersey to Italy'

BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix celebrates winning the pink leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel has donned the maglia rosa for all three days on Hungarian roads to open the 2022 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) came through a long stage in the Giro d’Italia with his lead unscathed and all but unchallenged on Sunday, but he recognised that almost as soon as the race returns to Italy, he will likely be seeing his time in pink reach an end.

The Dutchman pinpointed the hour-long ascent to Mount Etna on Tuesday as a likely end of the road for his spell in the maglia, although Van der Poel promised he would continue to fight for stage wins regardless and would try to complete the entire race come what may on Tuesday.

“Today [Sunday] for sure was a nice day, I enjoyed it, and I’m happy to be able to take the jersey to Italy as well,” Van der Poel said when asked about how he had got through what looked like a trouble-free, if lengthy 201-kilometre, stage, “it was very special with lots of crowds.

Read more

Giro d'Italia: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3

Early pace set by Simon Yates but Giro d’Italia remains a marathon

Mathieu van der Poel puts on another show in Giro d'Italia time trial

How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming

“Normally it won’t be possible to keep the jersey on the Etna. I’ll see how it goes and how I feel, but I don’t know how far I can go.”

Van der Poel might have been in the lead, in any case, but he switched to a  helper’s role for a day, working as a lead out for teammate Jakobo Mareczko. The Dutchman and Italian lost contact during the usual tumult of the finale and even though Mareczko was able to make his way through, he took fifth in the sprint. 

Van der Poel, subsequently 17th himself, said that after they had been separated, there wasn’t anything more he could do to help.

“I think we did a good lead out as a team, but Mareczko lost my wheel at a roundabout late on," Van der Poel recounted.

"I looked behind me but I couldn’t see him any more, and it didn’t make any sense for me to go on. It’s a pity he got boxed in but I could do a pretty good job."

Come what may, in any case, Van der Poel has arguably more than fulfilled his brief with a win on stage 1, a narrow defeat on stage 2 in the time trial, and a lead for three days and counting. From hereon for the Dutchman in fact, anything in this year's Giro d'Italia is a huge bonus.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.